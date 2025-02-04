Karla Sofía Gascón to Skip Key Oscars Campaign Appearances After Apology, Fallout Over Racist Tweets

The fallout over “Emilia Pérez” Oscar nominee Karla Sofía Gascón’s racist tweets continued Tuesday as the Spanish performer is no longer expected to attend key Oscars campaign stops in Los Angeles this week, including the AFI Awards luncheon and the Critics Choice Awards.

Gascón’s lengthy, unsanctioned apology over the weekend apparently did not absolve her of her sins in Hollywood. Just a month ahead of the 97th Academy Awards, where she is nominated for Best Actress, Gascón will not be making the rounds at Thursday’s AFI Awards luncheon, Friday’s Critics Choice Awards nor Saturday’s Producers Guild Awards, according to multiple media reports. She was also set to be honored with a Virtuoso Award alongside co-star Selena Gomez from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Sunday.

Instead, the actress will reportedly remain in Europe and miss the L.A. trip altogether, meaning it is more likely she will pop up at the Goya Awards in Spain on Saturday.

The news marked the latest development in a quickly imploding awards campaign that sees Hollywood finger-pointing and Netflix appearing to distance itself from the embattled actress. On Tuesday, FYC billboards for “Emilia Pérez” featuring solo images of Gascón on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood appeared to be switched out for group shots with co-stars Zoe Saldaña and Gomez (image below).

Credit: Steve Pond for TheWrap

Controversial, racist tweets from the actress resurfaced late last week, and her inflammatory opinions on Islam being permitted in Europe, COVID vaccines, George Floyd as a “hustler” and more have all put her awards campaign at risk. The actress began deleting the years-old tweets as they became public one by one before deactivating her social media account in full.

“The truth is, these have been very, very difficult days,” Gascón said in her surprise CNN apology on Sunday, which the actress appeared to set up personally as it was not a scheduled news hit through her team or Netflix. “Some people have told me not to even think about attending the Oscars gala because maybe I shouldn’t.”

In her initial apology through Netflix’s PR team, she shared: “I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt. As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness.”

TheWrap has reached out to Gascón’s reps and Netflix for further comment.

Regardless, “Emilia Pérez” remains a staple in the 2025 awards season. Jacques Audiard’s polarizing musical received 13 nominations at the Oscars, and Golden Globe winner Zoe Saldaña was a frontrunner for Best Supporting Actress before her co-star’s public fallout began.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report this news.




