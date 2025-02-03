With ‘Emilia Pérez’s Oscar Campaign in Crisis, the Hollywood Finger-Pointing Has Begun

Available to WrapPRO members

Oscar campaigns are “warfare,” says one insider

Sharon Waxman
and
Steve Pond
karla-sofia-gascon
Karla Sofía Gascón's resurfaced tweets have caused a blame-game among Oscar strategiests

It didn’t take long for the finger-pointing to begin in the wake of the spectacular implosion of Karla Sofía Gascón’s Oscar campaign for Best Actress in “Emilia Pérez” after an archive of her racist tweets insulting Blacks, Muslims and Jews came to light. 

The incident – like a wildfire that incinerated her Oscar hopes in the course of a day last week — threatened to create a secondary burn zone among the publicists and marketers who run awards campaigns, and who found themselves facing accusations of negative campaigning not seen for many years. 

Said one awards consultant who summed up the general gossip: “It’s obviously a smear campaign, but what do I know?”

Hollywood is nothing if not clubby, and Oscar campaigns can turn toxic on a dime.

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman
Steve Pond

Steve Pond

Steve Pond has been writing about film, music, pop culture and the entertainment industry for more than 40 years. He has served as TheWrap’s awards editor and executive editor, awards since joining the company in 2009. Steve began his career writing about music for the Los Angeles Times, where he remained a contributor for more…

Comments