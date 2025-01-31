Karla Sofía Gascón Slams ‘Campaign of Hate,’ Says She’s Being Treated ‘as If I Were Responsible for Hunger and Wars’

After deleting her X account amidst an ongoing scandal about past tweets, Best Actress Oscar nominee Karla Sofía Gascón issued a statement on Friday in which she apologized once again and asked people to stop the “campaign of hate and misinformation.”

Gascón, who is the first transgender actor to be nominated for an Oscar, wrote, “If you want, you can continue attacking me as if I were responsible for hunger and wars in the world,” in a statement shared with THR.

“I have been threatened with death, insulted, abused and harassed to the point of exhaustion,” she wrote.

The actress tried to explain where her tweets came from.

“As part of this society, I have expressed my disagreement or agreement with all the related issues that have touched me and of which I have had an opinion, often erroneous, which has changed throughout my own experience,” she said. “I have always used my social media as a diary, reflections or notes, to later create stories or characters, not as something that would be scrutinized down to the last of its 140 characters, since sometimes I, myself, am not even aware of having written something negative.

The drama began when, in an interview with a Brazilian newspaper, Gascón accused the social media team for the also-nominated “I’m Still Here” of attacking her online. The Academy ruled that the criticisms, which were not directed at fellow Best Actress nominee Fernanda Torres, did not violate its regulations.

However, the news cycle shone a spotlight on past tweets of Gascón’s, including one in which she said she wanted to ban Muslims and other religions that “go against European values.”

Her “Emilia Peréz” co-star Zoe Saldaña, who is nominated for Supporting Actress Oscar, said on Friday that she is “saddened” by the racist statements and does not agree with them.

“Emilia Peréz” received 13 nominations, including Best Picture. In the musical film, Gascón plays a Mexican cartel boss who transitions to become a woman.

Here is Gascón’s full statement, translated from Spanish: