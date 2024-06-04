A “Peaky Blinders” movie has officially been greenlit by Netflix, with production set to begin later this year.

Series star Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as Tommy Shelby, which he played across the gangster saga’s six installments. The feature film will continue on from the events in “Peaky Blinders,” which set in the lawless streets of Birmingham in the 1900s, though plotlines and further casting remains under wraps.

Murphy will reunite with series creator Steven Knight (“Dirty Pretty Things,” “Locke”), who will write the film, and Tom Harper (“Heart of Stone,” “Wild Rose”), who directed episodes in the first season in 2013 and is set to serve as the movie’s director.

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me…It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders,” Murphy said in a statement. “This is one for the fans.”

“I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen,” Knight added. “It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full on Peaky Blinders at war.”

Knight and Murphy are set to produce the film alongside Caryn Mandabach, and Guy Heeley, while Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, David Mason serve as executive producers. The movie will be produced in association with BBC Film.

“When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive,” Harper said in a statement. “Peaky has always been a story about family – and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix.”