5 Movies to Watch Before They Leave Netflix in September

A lot of stellar movies are about to vanish from Netflix in September.
There are a few film classics from the last decade making their exit from the streamer at the beginning of September, but there is still some time to sneak in a watch. Denis Villeneuve’s “Sicario” and Zach Cregger’s 2022 horror hit “Barbarian” are among those with limited time left.
These are the five films you need to check out before they are removed from Netflix on September 1.
Barbarian
Riding the high of “Weapons” and chasing that same energy? Zach Cregger’s 2022 hit “Barbarian” understandably scratches a similar itch as his most recent film. “Barbarian” follows a woman who books a rental home only to find out that someone else also booked it and is already staying there. The two decide to stay in the house together, but slowly learn there is a lot more going on in the rental than just a couple of strangers sharing one roof. Like “Weapons,” “Barbarian” weaves the horror and scares seamlessly with a healthy amount of dark humor that keeps even the jumpiest viewers locked in.
Sicario
“Sicario” is one of the best films of the last decade, and everyone should be jumping on the watch train before it leaves Netflix. Directed by “Dune” helmer Denis Villeneuve and written by “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, the film stars Emily Blunt as a woman rising through the FBI ranks, who gets assigned a high-profile job with a team to using one drug cartel to flush out an even larger one. The less you know about “Sicario” going in, the better. It’s a pulse-pounder, so buckle up.
V For Vendetta
The 2005 film, based on iconic graphic novel scribe Alan Moore’s “V For Vendetta,” takes place in a London that has become a police state following a world war. One man donning a Guy Fawkes mask wages his own battles against the secret police using terrorism and knives. One night, he saves a woman from said police and, in doing so, finds a willing ally to maybe take down the powers that be who are commanding the city with an oppressive fist.
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
“Anchorman” is a classic. Everyone should see “Anchorman.” If you haven’t seen “Anchorman,” you have still certainly quoted “Anchorman.” Quoting a hilarious movie without having seen said movie should be a crime. This is easily fixed on Netflix right now. Just go watch “Anchorman” – either for the first time (shame) or again to feel some joy in your life.
Mad Max: Fury Road
George Miller’s 2015 return to the Mad Max universe was a pulse-pounding theatrical experience that introduced the world to Charlize Theron’s Furiosa. The film essentially functions as a two-hour chase scene, and it’s never boring once. “Mad Max: Fury Road” flexes an impressive amount of practical effects as Furiosa and Max (Tom Hardy) bob and weave their way around explosions, bullets, and cars on their run toward salvation. The film is one of the best action flicks ever made and leads you right into the underrated gem of 2024 – the prequel film “Furiosa.”