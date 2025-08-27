5 Movies to Watch Before They Leave Netflix in September

A lot of stellar movies are about to vanish from Netflix in September.

There are a few film classics from the last decade making their exit from the streamer at the beginning of September, but there is still some time to sneak in a watch. Denis Villeneuve’s “Sicario” and Zach Cregger’s 2022 horror hit “Barbarian” are among those with limited time left.

These are the five films you need to check out before they are removed from Netflix on September 1.