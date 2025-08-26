‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Becomes Most-Watched Netflix Movie of All Time With 236 Million Total Views

“KPop Demon Hunters” has officially become Netflix’s No. 1 most-watched movie of all time.

After debuting June 20 on Netflix, Sony Pictures Animation’s “KPop Demon Hunters” has climbed to the top of the streamer’s top English-language movies with 236 million total views across its 10 weeks of availability, surpassing “Red Notice,” which previously stood at No. 1. Now, “Red Notice” sits in the No. 2 slot with 230.9 million viewers.

“KPop Demon Hunters” tallied up another 25.4 million views this week, on par with the viewership its seen throughout the past several weeks, with the movie scoring 26 million views during the week of Aug. 11 and 25.9 million views during the week of Aug. 4.

During the week of Aug. 18, “KPop Demon Hunters” was the most-watched English-language movie, surpassing “Night Always Comes,” which took second place with 12.3 million views, and “Welcome to Sudden Death,” which took third place with 6.2 million views.

On the TV front, “Wednesday” Season 2, Part 1 continued its dominance as the most-watched English-language show for the third week in a row, this week scoring another 13.4 million views. The Season 2 drop continued to boost Season 1 into the top 10, with “Wednesday” Season 1 scoring 4 million views this week as the No. 4 most-watched TV show.

Limited series “Hostage” was the No. 2 most-watched show of the week with 10.8 million views, while “Fit for TV: the Reality of ‘The Biggest Loser’” came in third place with 8.5 million views.

“Untamed” came in fifth place with 3.2 million views, while “Love Is Blind U.K.” Season 2 took the No. 6 spot with 3 million views and the Aug. 18 edition of WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” took the No. 7 spot with 2.8 million views.