Everything New on Streaming Services in September: Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and More

A new month is upon us, and that means a whole lot of shifting on each streaming platform. You may not know where your favorite movies are now.
Well, we can help you out. While some titles leave streaming entirely for periods of time, more often than not, they just jump over to another platform due to licensing deals. It can be hard to guess where they all end up though, so we’ve compiled a list for you.
There’s also a robust lineup of fall TV premieres heading to streaming in September, from the return of “Wednesday” Season 2 on Netflix and other returning favorites like “Only Murders in the Building,” “Tulsa King,” “High Potential” and many more, to new debuts like Peacock’s “The Office” spinoff “The Paper” and Apple TV+’s new Jessica Chastain thriler, “The Savant.”
Below, you’ll find a comprehensive list of everything new to streaming services this September.
Netflix
September 1
“8 Mile” (2002)
“A Thousand Tomorrows” Season 1 (Great American Pure Flix)
“The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012)
“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014)
“Billy Madison” (1995)
“The Boy Next Door” (2015)
“Boyz n the Hood” (1991)
“Bram Stoker’s Dracula” (1992)
“Bridesmaids” (2011)
“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005)
“Chicken Run” (2000)
“Dennis the Menace” (1993)
“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1982)
“Edge of Tomorrow” (2014)
“Escape Room” (2019)
“Good Advice” (2001)
“The Four Seasons” (1981)
“Franklin & Bash” Seasons 1-4
“Hot Shots!” (1991)
“Hot Shots! Part Deux” (1993)
“Inglourious Basterds” (2009)
“Inside Man” (2006)
“Inside Man: Most Wanted” (2019)
“Knocked Up” (2007)
“La La Land” (2016)
“The Land Before Time” (1988)
“Liar Liar” (1997)
“Limitless” (2011)
“Long Shot” (2019)
“Money Talks” (1997)
“Orphan Black” Seasons 1-5 (BBC America)
“Paddington” (2014)
“Phantom Thread” (2017)
“Puss in Boots” (2011)
“The Rookie” (1990)
“The Running Man” (1987)
“Shark Tale” (2004)
“Sherlock Holmes” (2009)
“Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows” (2011)
“Shrek” (2001)
“Shrek 2” (2004)
“Shrek Forever After” (2010)
“Shrek the Third” (2007)
“Stand by Me” (1986)
“We’re the Millers” (2013)
“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” (1971)
September 3
“Wednesday” Season 2 Part 2 (Netflix)
September 4
“Countdown: Canelo v Crawford” (Netflix)
“Pokémon Concierge” Season 1 Part 2 (Netflix)
September 5
“Inspector Zende” (2025)
“Love Con Revenge” (Netflix)
September 7
“The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity” (Netflix)
September 8
“Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish” (Netflix)
“Her Mother’s Killer” Season 2 (Netflix)
September 9
“Daddy’s Home” (2015)
“Daddy’s Home 2” (2017)
“Jordan Jensen: Take Me With You” (2025)
“Kiss or Die” (Netflix)
September 10
“aka Charlie Sheen” (2025)
“The Dead Girls” (Netflix)
“Love Is Blind: Brazil” Season 5 (Netflix)
“Love is Blind: France” (Netflix)
September 11
“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” (2023)
“Diary of a Ditched Girl” (Netflix)
“Kontrabida Academy” (2025)
“Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black” Season 2 (Netflix)
“Wolf King” Season 2 (Netflix)
September 12
“Beauty and the Bester” (2025)
“Maledictions” (Netflix)
“Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series” (Netflix)
“The Wrong Paris” (2025)
“You and Everything Else” (Netflix)
September 13
“Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford” (Netflix Live Event)
September 14
“Ancient Aliens” Season 11 (History Channel)
“Moving On” (2022)
September 15
“Call the Midwife” Series 14 (PBS)
“Nashville” Seasons 1-6 (ABC/CMT)
“S.W.A.T.” Season 8 (CBS)
September 16
“Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story” (2025)
September 17
“1670” Season 2 (Netflix)
“Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen” (2025)
“Next Gen Chef” (Netflix)
September 18
“The BA***DS of Bollywood” (Netflix)
“Black Rabbit” (Netflix)
“Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel” (Netflix)
“Same Day with Someone” (2025)
September 19
“Billionaires’ Bunker” (Netflix)
“Cobweb” (2023)
“Haunted Hotel” (Netflix)
“She Said Maybe” (2025)
September 22
“Blippi’s Job Show” Season 2 (Netflix)
September 23
“Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy” (2025)
“Spartacus” Seasons 1-4 (Starz)
September 24
“The Guest” (Netflix)
September 25
“Alice in Borderland” Season 3 (Netflix)
“House of Guinness” (Netflix)
“Wayward” (Netflix)
September 26
“Ángela” Limited Series (Netflix)
“French Lover” (2025)
“Pokémon Horizons” Season 2 — The Search for Laqua Part 4 (Netflix)
“Ruth & Boaz” (2025)
September 28
“10 Things I Hate About You” (1999)
“Idiocracy” (2006)
“Sweet Home Alabama” (2002)
September 30
“Earthquake: Joke Telling Business” (2025)
“Interview with the Vampire” Season 2 (AMC)
“Nightmares of Nature: Cabin in the Woods” (2025)
Disney+
Tuesday, September 2
The Rich Eisen Show
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (Season 1)
Wednesday, September 3
Lilo & Stitch (2025)
Reminder
Thursday, September 4
Project Runway (Season 21, Episode 7)
Friday, September 5
Road Trip: Shorts (Season 1)
Sunday, September 7
Traveling with Snow Man (Episode 3)
Wednesday, September 10
Tempest (3-Episode premiere)
To Catch a Smuggler (Season 9)
Thursday, September 11
Project Runway (Season 21, Episode 8)
Friday, September 12
How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 4)
Saturday, September 13
Lost in the Jungle
Sunday, September 14
Traveling with Snow Man (Episode 4)
Tuesday, September 16
Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – Premieres Live at 8/7c
Wednesday, September 17
Electric Bloom (Season 1)
Top Guns: The Next Generation (Season 1)
Thursday, September 18
Project Runway (Season 21, Episode 9)
Friday, September 19
Dolphins Up Close with Bertie Gregory
LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past
Random Rings: Shorts (Season 4)
Sunday, September 21
Traveling with Snow Man (Episode 5)
Tuesday, September 23
Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) -New Episode live at 8/7c
Wednesday, September 24
Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 6)
Marvel Zombies
Tempest (Episode 6 and 7)
Thursday, September 25
Project Runway (Season 21) — season finale
Friday, September 26
Cleopatra’s Final Secret
Sunday, September 28
Traveling with Snow Man (Episode 6)
The Simpsons (Season 36)
Tuesday, September 30
Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) -New Episode live at 8/7c
Little Angel (Seasons 1-6)
Hulu
Monday, September 1
America’s Next Top Model: Complete Season 16
Amsterdam (2022)
The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022)
Breaking Up (1997)
Call Me By Your Name En Español (2017)
Call Me By Your Name (2017)
Clueless En Español (1995)
Clueless (1995)
Devil’s Due (2014)
Donnie Darko (Theatrical Cut) (2001)
Evil Dead Rise En Español (2023)
Evil Dead Rise (2023)
Finding Forrester En Español (2000)
Finding Forrester (2000)
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)
Gandhi En Español (1982)
Gandhi (1982)
How To Train Your Dragon (2010)
How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)
I Am Number Four (2011)
Invincible (2006)
Jennifer’s Body (2009)
John Tucker Must Die (2006)
Juno (2007)
Just Married (2003)
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)
Mean Girls (2004)
The Meg En Español (2018)
The Meg (2018)
The Meg 2: The Trench En Español (2023)
The Meg 2: The Trench (2023)
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
Need for Speed (2014)
Never Let Me Go (2010)
Night at the Museum (2006)
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014)
The Nun II En Español (2023)
The Nun II (2023)
Nosso Lar 2: Os Mensageiros (2024)
Pearl Harbor (2001)
Roll Bounce (2005)
See How They Run (2022)
She’s the Man (2006)
Space Jam En Español (1996)
Space Jam (1996)
School of Rock En Español (2003)
School of Rock (2003)
Trap En Español (2024)
Trap (2024)
World War Z En Español (2013)
World War Z (2013)
Tuesday, September 2
Betrayal: Complete Season 3
Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)
The New Boy (2023)
Wednesday, September 3
Reminder: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
Thursday, September 4
Blood & Myth: Documentary Premiere
Abducted in the Everglades
Digital Addiction: Complete Season 1
Digital Addiction Special
I Survived . . .: Complete Season 4
The Chef’s Garden: Complete Season 1
Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 2B
The First 48: Complete Season 27
Friday, September 5
Memphis to the Mountain: Complete Docuseries
Ballpark Blast! presented by MLB and pocket.watch: Complete Season 1
I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)
LOL Live with Brandi Denise (2025)
LOL Live with Malik B (2025)
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
Parental Guidance (2012)
Sacramento (2024)
There’s Something About Mary (1998)
Tuesday, September 9
Only Murders in the Building: Three-Episode Season 5 Premiere
Jeopardy: Season 42 Premiere
Jeopardy: Complete Seasons 20, 21, 27, 34, & 35
Wheel of Fortune: Season 43 Premiere
Wheel of Fortune: Complete Seasons 16-18, 28, 37-39
Sister Midnight (2024)
Uncle Drew (2018)
Wednesday, September 10
Tempest: Three-Episode Series Premiere
Court Cam: Complete Season 6
I Survived . . .: Complete Season 5
Oceanfront Property Hunt: Complete Season 1
Alone: An Inside Look
Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2019)
Color Out of Space (2019)
The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot (2018)
Paradise Hills (2019)
Settlers (2021)
The Square (2017)
Swallow (2019)
Werewolves Within (2021)
Would You Rather? (2012)
The Rental (2020)
Thursday, September 11
The Shallows (2016)
The Shallows En Español (2016)
Himouto! Umaru-chan: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Insomniacs After School: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Friday, September 12
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Drumline (2002)
I Don’t Understand You (2024)
Saturday, September 13
Tracker: Complete Season 2
Botched Bariatrics: Complete Season 1
Death by Fame: Complete Season 3
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Season 4
Titan: The OceanGate Disaster: Complete Season 1
Monday, September 15
Futurama: Complete Season 13
Tuesday, September 16
Celebrity Weakest Link: Series Premiere
Celebrity Name That Tune: Season 5 Premiere
Jackdaw (2023)
Wednesday, September 17
Dancing With the Stars: Season 34 Premiere
High Potential: Season 2 Premiere
Thursday, September 18
Reasonable Doubt: Season 3 Premiere
Food Wars! The Second Plate: Complete Season1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
I Survived . . .: Complete Season 9
Alone
Fugitive Hunters Mexico
Friday, September 19
Swiped
Sunday, September 21
Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery: Documentary Premiere
Monday, September 22
Into the Void: Life, Death and Heavy Metal: Complete Docuseries
Tuesday, September 23
Valiant One (2025)
Wednesday, September 24
Doc: Season 2 Premiere
FX’s The Lowdown: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Murder in a Small Town: Season 2 Premiere
Thursday, September 25
99 to Beat: Series Premiere
The Floor: Season 4 Premiere
The Golden Bachelor: Season 2 Premiere
Shark Tank: Season 17 Premiere
A Seance With…: Complete Season 1
Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy: Complete Season 4
Bigfoot Captured: Complete Season 1
Cryptid: The Swamp Beast: Complete Season 1
Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive: Complete Season 1
MonsterQuest Specials: Complete Season 1
Ozark Law: Complete Season 1
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 7
I Survived . . .
The Surfer (2024)
Friday, September 26
Hell’s Kitchen: Season 24 Premiere
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 4 Premiere
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
The Man in My Basement: Film Premiere
Ghostbusters: Answer the Call En Español (2016)
Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016)
Dragon Ball Z Battle of Gods (2013)
Saturday, September 27
Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 2
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 6 Premiere
Monday, September 29
Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?: Complete Docuseries
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 36 Premiere
Bob’s Burgers: Season 16 Premiere
Krapopolis: Season 3 Premiere
The Simpsons: Season 37 Premiere
Universal Basic Guys: Season 2 Premiere
Vermeil in Gold: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Tuesday, September 30
Bloody Axe Wound (2024)
Chad Powers: Two-Episode Series Premiere
HBO Max
September 1
A Life of Her Own
Almost Christmas
Barney’s World Season 1D
Caged (1950)
Charley Chase Silent Shorts
Children Who Chase Lost Voices
December 7th (1943)
Dog Day Afternoon
Emmanuelle (2024)
Evil Dead II (1987)
Fireworks (2017)
Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko
Gasoline Alley (1951)
Ghost Cat Anzu
Goodfellas
Helen of Troy (1956)
Jonah Hex
Keeper of the Flame (1942)
Kismet (1944)
Lonely Castle in the Mirror
Love & Pop
Man From The Black Hills
Mary of Scotland
Misery
Montana Incident
Mr. District Attorney
Murder Is My Beat
Mystery Street
Night Nurse
No End in Sight
No Questions Asked
Nobody Lives Forever
On Dangerous Ground (1951)
Our Miss Brooks
Our Vines Have Tender Grapes
Pirate Radio
Presenting Princess Shaw
Prometheus
Rick and Morty Season 8 (Adult Swim)
Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence (ID)
Safe Haven
Scene of the Crime
Se7en
Selena (1997)
Shadow of a Woman
Splinter (2008)
Stranger on Horseback
Summer Storm (1944)
Susan and God
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
The Cabin in the Woods (2012)
The Charge at Feather River
The Command (1954)
The Fallen Sparrow
The Fate of the Furious
The Fate of the Furious: Extended Director’s Cut
The Place Promised in Our Early Days
The Sea of Grass
The Secret Garden (1949)
The Sitter (2011)
The Sitter: Unrated (2011)
The Woman in White (1948)
The Woman on the Beach
Thirteen Women
Veronica Mars (2014)
Vigil in the Night
When Ladies Meet (1941)
Without Love
Young Bess
Your Name
September 2
The 33
September 3
Bobby’s Triple Threat Season 4 (FOOD Network)
Guy’s Grocery Games Season 39 (FOOD Network)
Modern Warfare 2.0 Season 1 (Science)
September 4
Billionaire Boys Club (CNN Original)
The Last Wright: Building the Final Home Design of America’s Greatest Architect Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
September 5
Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation Season 11 (Magnolia Network)
Bugs Bunny Builders Season 2F (Cartoon Network)
Friendship (A24)
House Hunters International: Volume 9 Season 204 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Volume 10 Season 245 (HGTV)
Live Aid: When Rock ‘n’ Roll Took On The World (CNN Original)
Most Wanted: Teen Hacker (Max Original, Finland)
My Lottery Dream Home Season 17 (HGTV)
September 6
Maneet’s Eats Season 1 (FOOD Network)
September 7
Magnolia Table: At The Farm Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Task (HBO Original)
We Baby Bears Season 2D (Cartoon Network)
Have I Got News For You Season 3 (CNN Original)
September 9
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 7 (TLC)
Contraband: Seized at the Border Season 7 (Discovery)
Seen & Heard: The History Of Black Television (HBO Original)
September 10
The Tech Bro Murders
September 11
Dylan’s Playtime Adventures Season 1C (Max Original)
Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa Season 3B (HGTV)
September 12
Warfare (A24)
September 13
Vacation House Rules Season 6 (HGTV)
September 14
Build for Off-Road Season 2
Love & Marriage: Huntsville Season 10 (OWN)
September 15
Signs of a Psychopath Season 10 (ID)
Truck U Season 21
September 16
Chopped: Volume 4 Season 62 (FOOD Network)
Halloween Baking Championship Season 11 (FOOD Network)
September 17
100 Day Dream Home Season 7 (HGTV)
Built in the Bronx (Discovery)
Truck Dynasty Season 1 (Discovery)
September 18
Bea’s Block Season 1D (Max Original)
Destruction Decoded Season 1 (Science)
Sin City Rehab Season 1 (HGTV)
Who Killed Our Daughter? (Max Original, Mexico)
September 20
Scariest House in America Season 2 (HGTV)
September 21
Greatest Mysteries Ever Season 2 (Science)
September 22
Halloween Wars Season 15 (FOOD Network)
September 23
American Prince: JFK Jr. (CNN Original)
The Kim Kardashian Heist (w/t) Season 1 (discovery+)
Seeking Sister Wife Season 6 (TLC)
The Devil Is Busy (HBO Original)
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Sports Betting: America’s Biggest Gamble (CNN Original)
September 24
Hustlers Gamblers Crooks Season 2 (Discovery)
September 25
Help! I Wrecked My House Season 5 (HGTV)
On The Case with Paula Zahn Season 28 (ID)
Jesse & Joy: Lo que nunca dijimos Season 1
September 26
Quiet In Class (Max Original, Sweden)
The Graft Season 1 (Max Original, Turkey)
September 27
90 Day Diaries Season 7 (TLC)
Ready to Love Season 10 (OWN)
September 28
Heart & Hustle: Houston Season 1 (OWN)
September 29
Sister Wives Season 20 (TLC)
Two Guys Garage Season 24
Women Wearing Shoulder Pads: English Dub, Movie-Length Version (Adult Swim)
September 30
Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain (CNN Original)
Good Cop/Bad Cop Season 1
My Happy Place (CNN Original)
Prime Minister (HBO Original)
Tubi
September 1
“A Chiara”
“All Eyez On Me”
“All I See Is You”
“All In The Family (1971)” – Seasons 5 & 6
“Angel Has Fallen”
“Are We Done Yet?”
“Are We There Yet?”
“Archer”
“ATL”
“Beverly Hills Cop”
“Beverly Hills Cop II”
“Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son”
“Black Knight”
“Blood And Bone”
“Bones”
“Breach”
“Bronx Siu”
“Call Me By Your Name”
“Car Wash (’76)”
“Chain Reaction”
“Charlotte’s Web (2006)”
“Clueless”
“Coming To America”
“Community” – Seasons 5 & 6
“Coraline”
“Crank”
“Crank 2 High Voltage”
“Crawl”
“Crooked House (2017)”
“Cuban Fury”
“Daddy Day Care”
“Damages”
“Defendor”
“Den Of Thieves”
“Despicable Me 3”
“Devil In a Blue Dress”
“Drag Me To Hell”
“Dream Scenario”
“Double Platinum”
“Edward Scissorhands”
“Evil Dead (2013)”
“Exposure”
“Fatman”
“Fighting With My Family”
“First Sunday”
“Fluxx”
“Footloose (1981)”
“Fright Night (1985)”
“Fright Night (2011)”
“From Hell”
“Garfield”
“Genius: Picasso”
“Goodfellas”
“Gridiron Gang (2006)”
“Halloween (’18)”
“Hercules (2014)”
“How Do You Know”
“I Am Number Four”
“I Feel Pretty”
“I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)”
“Johnson Family Vacation”
“Juwanna Mann”
“King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword”
“King Kong”
“La Bamba (1987)”
“Lake Placid”
“Lake Placid 2”
“Lake Placid 3”
“Laked Placid: The Final Chapter”
“Lake Placid Vs. Anaconda”
“Lean On Me”
“Life”
“Little”
“Ma”
“Marlowe”
“Marooned”
“Max Payne”
“Mean Girls (2004)”
“Monkeybone”
“Monster House”
“Morris From America”
“National Security”
“Need For Speed”
“Never Been Kissed”
“Notorious (2009)”
“Nobody’s Fool (2018)”
“Oasis: Supersonic”
“One Direction: This Is Us”
“Open Season (2006)”
“Outsiders (2016)”
“Paradise Hills”
“Paranormal Activity”
“Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones”
“Peppermint”
“Petit Maman”
“Phat Girlz”
“Pixels”
“Poetic Justice (1993)”
“Poltergeist (2015)”
“Poms”
“Popeye The Slayer Man”
“Predestination”
“Quarantine”
“Real Steel”
“Red Eye”
“Rookie Of The Year”
“Sabrina The Teenage Witch” (TV series)
“Sabotage”
“Scarface (’83)”
“Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark”
“Scream 4”
“Security”
“Selena”
“She’s The Man”
“Sinister”
“Skinamarink”
“Sleepers”
“Stand And Deliver”
“Stuck With You”
“Tango & Cash”
“Terror Lake Drive”
“The Angry Birds Movie 2”
“The Best Of Enemies”
“The Cabin In The Woods”
“The Call”
“The City Of Lost Children”
“The Fifth Element”
“The Flash”
“The Hot Chick”
“The Hunt For Red October”
“The Intruder (2019)”
“The Invisible”
“The Italian Job”
“The Longest Yard (2005)”
“The Mask”
“The Net”
“The Perfect Guy”
“The Pirates! Band Of Misfits”
“The Rundown”
“The Steve Harvey Show” – Seasons 1 & 2
“The Truman Show”
“The Waterboy”
“Tigerland”
“Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”
“Triangle”
“Truth (2015)”
“Tyson”
“Universal Soldier: The Return”
“What About Bob”
“When A Stranger Calls (2006)”
“When The Bough Breaks”
“White Fang (1991)”
“World War Z”
“XXX”
“XXX: State of the Union”
“Zero”
September 5
Rel Talk
September 12
Dark Secret
September 19
Takeout
Paramount+
September 1
“A.I. Artificial Intelligence”
“Addams Family Values”
“Afflicted”
“Along Came A Spider”
“Angel Heart”
“Approaching the Unknown”
“April Fool’s Day”
“Area 51”
“Arrival”
“Asylum”
“Below”
“Beneath”
“Blade”
“Blade II”
“Blade: Trinity”
“Body Cam”
“Brick Mansions”
“Burke & Hare”
“Cesar Chavez”
“Cloverfield”
“Cursed”
“Daybreakers”
“Disturbia”
“Dracula III: Legacy”
“Face/Off”
“Fatal Attraction”
“Frida”
“Friday the 13th”
“Friday the 13th Part II”
“Friday the 13th Part III”
“Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter”
“Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning”
“Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives”
“Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood”
“Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan”
“From Dusk Till Dawn”
“From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money”
“From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter”
“Galaxy Quest”
“Gattaca”
“Geostorm”
“Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters”
“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”
“I Know What You Did Last Summer”
“Jacob’s Ladder”
“John Carpenter’s Escape from L.A.”
“Kiss the Girlsv
“La Bamba”
“Labor Day”
“Life”
“Like Water for Chocolate”
“Loosies”
“Margaux”
“Mommie Dearest”
“Murder On The Orient Express”
“National Lampoon’s Animal House”
“Nick of Time”
“Nobody’s Fool”
“O” (Othello)
“Overlord”
“Patriot Games”
“Perfume: The Story of a Murderer”
“Phantoms”
“Piñero”
“Quinceañera”
“Road to Perdition”
“Safe”
“Scary Movie”
“Scary Movie 2”
“Scary Movie 3”
“Scream 4”
“Seven Psychopaths”
“Sleepy Hollow”
“Small Soldiers”
“Spell”
“Spontaneous”
“Student Bodies”
“Super 8”
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”
“Sweet Dreams”
“Teaching Mrs. Tingle”
“The Addams Family”
“The Commuter”
“The Crow”
“The Crow: City of Angels”
“The Crow: Wicked Prayer”
“The Devil Inside”
“The Faculty”
“The Gift”
“The Grifters”
“The Haunting”
“The Hunter”
“The Island”
“The Last Exorcism Part II”
“The Longest Yard”
“The Loved Onesv
“The Mechanic”
“The Monster Squad”
“The Night Clerk”
“The Parallax View”
The Reckoning”
“The Relic”
“The Ring”
“The Stepford Wives”
“The Sum of All Fears”
“The Terminal”
“The Uninvited”
“The Woman in Black”
“To Catch a Thief”
“Twisted”
“Universal Soldier”
“Up in Smoke”
“Vampire in Brooklyn”
“Venom”
“Vertical Limit”
“Virtuosity”
“Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000”
“Wes Craven Presents: They”
“Winter Spring Summer or Fall”
“Witness”
“World War Z”
September 3
“Wolves”
September 4
“NCIS: Tony & Ziva”
September 5
“Old Henry”
“Superhero Movie”
September 7
2025 Video Music Awards
September 8
“The Wedding Banquet”
September 9
“Thirst Trap: The Fame. The Fantasy. The Fallout”
September 10
“Personal Shopper”
“The Tiny Chef Show” Season 3
September 12
“The Reunion”
September 14
Primetime Emmy Awards
September 17
“Air Disasters ” Season 22
“The Adventures of Paddington” Season 3
September 21
“A Grammy Salute to Earth, Wind & Fire Live: The 21st Night of September”
“Tulsa King” Season 3
September 23
“Bodyguard of Lies”
September 24
“Survivor” Season 49
September 25
“The Amazing Race” Season 38
September 28
“60 Minutes” Season 58
“48 Hours” Season 38
Peacock
September 1
“1408”
“2012”
“21 Jump Street”
“22 Jump Street”
“3:10 To Yuma”
“The 40 Year Old Virgin”
“Almost Famous”
“American Made”
“Amityville 3-D”
“Amityville II: The Possession”
“Amityville Moon”
“Amityville: The Awakening”
“The Amityville Harvest”
“The Amityville Uprising”
“The Angry Birds Movie”
“Bad Boys”
“Bad Boys II”
“Billy Madison”
“The Birds”
“The Breakfast Club”
“Bride of Chucky”
“Candyman III”
“Carlos”
“Child’s Play (2019)”
“Child’s Play 2”
“Child’s Play 3”
“Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant”
“Colombiana”
“Coming To America”
“The Craft: Legacy”
“The Creature Walks Among Us”
“Cult of Chucky”
“Curse of Chucky”
“Definitely, Maybe”
“Devil”
“Django Unchained”
“Downton Abbey”
“Drag Me To Hell”
“Firestarter”
“Flatliners” (2017)
“Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman”
“Goosebumps”
“Halloween II”
“Halloween III: Season of the Witch”
“Hanna”
“The Hateful Eight”
“The Haunting In Connecticut”
“Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia”
“The Hitman’s Bodyguard”
“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”
“Home”
“I, Frankenstein”
“Invincible”
“The Invisible Man’s Revenge”
“Just Go With It”
“Knock Knock”
“The Last Witch Hunter”
“The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen”
“Leatherface”
“Lucy”
“Miss Congeniality”
“Miss Congeniality 2 Armed And Fabulous”
“Mummies”
“The Mummy”
“The Mummy’s Ghost”
“October Sky”
“Phantasm II”
“Psycho”
“Puss In Boots”
“The Raven”
“The Replacements”
“Reservoir Dogs”
“Robin Hood”
“Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark”
“The Scorpion King”
“Scream 4”
“Seed of Chucky”
“Shrek”
“Shrek 2”
“Shek the Third”
“Sicario”
“The Sixth Sense”
“Son of Frankenstein”
“Tales From The Crypt: Demon Knight”
“Tales From the Hood”
“Ted”
“Ted 2”
“Terrifier 3”
“The Thing” (1982)
“The Thing” (2011)
“The Tillman Story”
“United 93”
“The Village”
“A Walk Among The Tombstones”
“Werewolf of London”
“When a Stranger Calls”
“World Trade Center”
“You’re Next”
“Zombieland”
September 2
“American Ninja Warrior” Season 17 — Finale
“Buried In The Backyard” Season 6 — Premiere
“The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” Season 2 — Finale’
“Survival Mode” Season 1 — Finale
September 3
“Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind” Season — Finale
September 4
“Easter Sunday”
“Ninjago Dragons Rising” Season 3
“The Paper”
Available Sept. 5
“Back to Black”
“Brightburn”
September 9
“Jeopardy!” Season 42 — Premiere
“Wheel of Fortune, Season 43 — Premiere
September 10
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
“Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson” Season 1 — Finale
September 11
“Downton Abbey Celebrates the Grand Finale”
September 12
“Access Hollywood” Season 29 — Finale
“Screamboat” — Premiere
September 15
“Access Hollywood” Season 30
“American Me”
“Aurora, Season” 1
“Buscando a Frida” Season 1
“Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room”
“Corazon Valiente” Season 1
“Decisiones: Unos Ganan, Otros Pierden”
“Dueños del Paraíso” Season 1
“El Arracadas”
“El Baron” Season 1
“El Chema” Season 1
“El Clon” Season 1
“El Coyote Y La Bronca”
“El Cuerpo del Deseo” Season 1
“El Domo del Dinero” Season 1
“El Sinvergüenza”
“Enemigo Intimo” Seasons 1 and 2
“Entre Monjas Anda El Diablo” (Telemundo)
“Eva La Trailera” Season 1
“Guerra De Idolos” Season 1
“Honey”
“Kings Court” Season 1 – Finale
“La Casa de al Lado” Season 1
“La Querida Del Centauro” Seasons 1 and 2
“La Suerte de Loli” Season 1
“Los Herederos del Monte” Season 1
“Lowriders”
“Mi Querido Viejo”
“The Motorcycle Diaries”
“My Son”
“Pasion de Gavilanes” Season 1
“Perro Amor” Season 1
“Quien Es Quien” Season 1
“Sangre de mi Tierra” Season 1
“Santa Diabla”Season 1
“Sin Nombre”
“Un Poquito Tuyo” Season 1
“Zoot Suit”
September 16
“Below Deck” Season 12 — Finale
“Love Island Games” Season 2 — Premiere
September 17
“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 6 Premiere
September 19
“Abigail”
September 22
“Jenna & Friends” Season 2
September 23
“Brilliant Minds” Season 2 — Premiere
“Late Night with Seth Meyers” Season 13 — Premiere
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Season 13 – Premiere
“The Voice” Season 28 — Premiere
September 24
“Knock At The Cabin”
September 25
“America’s Got Talent” Season 20 — Finale
September 26
“Law & Order, Season 25 – Premiere
“Law & Order: SVU” Season 27 — Premiere
September 29
“Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks” Season 1 — Premiere
Prime Video
September 1
“A Monster Calls” (2017)
“After Earth” (2013)
“Baby Mama” (2008)
“Blackhat” (2015)
“Burn After Reading” (2008)
“Casino” (1995)
“Chef” (2014)
“Children of Men” (2007)
“Crimson Peak” (2015)
“Death Wish” (2018)
“Death Wish 3” (1985)
“Death Wish 4: The Crackdown” (1987)
“Death Wish II” (1982)
“Friday Night Lights” Seasons 1–5 (2006)
“I See You” (2019)
“Identity Thief” (2013)
“Inherent Vice” (2015)
“Last Tango in Paris” (1973)
“Lifeforce” (1985)
“Machete Kills” (2013)
“Morbius” (2022)
“Murder on the Orient Express” (2017)
“Rain Man” (1988)
“Rumor Has It” (2005)
“Savages” (2012)
“Sisters” (2015)
“Somewhere in Time” (1980)
“The Boss Baby” (2017)
“The Bourne Identity” (2002)
“The Bourne Legacy” (2012)
“The Bourne Supremacy” (2004)
“The Bourne Ultimatum” (2007)
“The Craft” (1996)
“The First Omen” (2024)
“The Great Escape” (1963)
“Three Thousand Years of Longing” (2022)
“Winchester” (2018)
September 3
“A Working Man” (2025)
September 5
“Black Bag” (2025)
September 12
“Novocaine” (2025)
September 14
“Tommy’s Honour” (2017)
September 19
“Love Hurts” (2025)
“Trolls Band Together” (2023)
September 26
“The Good Place” Seasons 1–4 (2016)