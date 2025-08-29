Everything New on Streaming Services in September: Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and More

A new month is upon us, and that means a whole lot of shifting on each streaming platform. You may not know where your favorite movies are now.

Well, we can help you out. While some titles leave streaming entirely for periods of time, more often than not, they just jump over to another platform due to licensing deals. It can be hard to guess where they all end up though, so we’ve compiled a list for you.

There’s also a robust lineup of fall TV premieres heading to streaming in September, from the return of “Wednesday” Season 2 on Netflix and other returning favorites like “Only Murders in the Building,” “Tulsa King,” “High Potential” and many more, to new debuts like Peacock’s “The Office” spinoff “The Paper” and Apple TV+’s new Jessica Chastain thriler, “The Savant.”

Below, you’ll find a comprehensive list of everything new to streaming services this September.

Netflix

September 1

“8 Mile” (2002)

“A Thousand Tomorrows” Season 1 (Great American Pure Flix)

“The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012)

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014)

“Billy Madison” (1995)

“The Boy Next Door” (2015)

“Boyz n the Hood” (1991)

“Bram Stoker’s Dracula” (1992)

“Bridesmaids” (2011)

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005)

“Chicken Run” (2000)

“Dennis the Menace” (1993)

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1982)

Universal Pictures

“Edge of Tomorrow” (2014)

“Escape Room” (2019)

“Good Advice” (2001)

“The Four Seasons” (1981)

“Franklin & Bash” Seasons 1-4

“Hot Shots!” (1991)

“Hot Shots! Part Deux” (1993)

“Inglourious Basterds” (2009)

“Inside Man” (2006)

“Inside Man: Most Wanted” (2019)

“Knocked Up” (2007)

“La La Land” (2016)

“The Land Before Time” (1988)

“Liar Liar” (1997)

“Limitless” (2011)

“Long Shot” (2019)

“Money Talks” (1997)

“Orphan Black” Seasons 1-5 (BBC America)

“Paddington” (2014)

“Phantom Thread” (2017)

“Puss in Boots” (2011)

“The Rookie” (1990)

“The Running Man” (1987)

“Shark Tale” (2004)

“Sherlock Holmes” (2009)

“Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows” (2011)

“Shrek” (2001)

“Shrek 2” (2004)

“Shrek Forever After” (2010)

“Shrek the Third” (2007)

“Stand by Me” (1986)

“We’re the Millers” (2013)

“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” (1971)

September 3

“Wednesday” Season 2 Part 2 (Netflix)

September 4

“Countdown: Canelo v Crawford” (Netflix)

“Pokémon Concierge” Season 1 Part 2 (Netflix)

September 5

“Inspector Zende” (2025)

“Love Con Revenge” (Netflix)

September 7

“The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity” (Netflix)

September 8

“Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish” (Netflix)

“Her Mother’s Killer” Season 2 (Netflix)

September 9

“Daddy’s Home” (2015)

“Daddy’s Home 2” (2017)

“Jordan Jensen: Take Me With You” (2025)

“Kiss or Die” (Netflix)

Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg and Linda Cardelini in “Daddy’s Home” (Paramount)

September 10

“aka Charlie Sheen” (2025)

“The Dead Girls” (Netflix)

“Love Is Blind: Brazil” Season 5 (Netflix)

“Love is Blind: France” (Netflix)

September 11

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” (2023)

“Diary of a Ditched Girl” (Netflix)

“Kontrabida Academy” (2025)

“Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black” Season 2 (Netflix)

“Wolf King” Season 2 (Netflix)

September 12

“Beauty and the Bester” (2025)

“Maledictions” (Netflix)

“Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series” (Netflix)

“The Wrong Paris” (2025)

“You and Everything Else” (Netflix)

September 13

“Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford” (Netflix Live Event)

September 14

“Ancient Aliens” Season 11 (History Channel)

“Moving On” (2022)

September 15

“Call the Midwife” Series 14 (PBS)

“Nashville” Seasons 1-6 (ABC/CMT)

“S.W.A.T.” Season 8 (CBS)

September 16

“Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story” (2025)

September 17

“1670” Season 2 (Netflix)

“Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen” (2025)

“Next Gen Chef” (Netflix)

September 18

“The BA***DS of Bollywood” (Netflix)

“Black Rabbit” (Netflix)

“Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel” (Netflix)

“Same Day with Someone” (2025)

September 19

“Billionaires’ Bunker” (Netflix)

“Cobweb” (2023)

“Haunted Hotel” (Netflix)

“She Said Maybe” (2025)

September 22

“Blippi’s Job Show” Season 2 (Netflix)

Blippi’s Job Show S1: Clayton Grimm as Blippi, Cashae Monya as Meekah (Netflix)

September 23

“Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy” (2025)

“Spartacus” Seasons 1-4 (Starz)

September 24

“The Guest” (Netflix)

September 25

“Alice in Borderland” Season 3 (Netflix)

“House of Guinness” (Netflix)

“Wayward” (Netflix)

September 26

“Ángela” Limited Series (Netflix)

“French Lover” (2025)

“Pokémon Horizons” Season 2 — The Search for Laqua Part 4 (Netflix)

“Ruth & Boaz” (2025)

September 28

“10 Things I Hate About You” (1999)

“Idiocracy” (2006)

“Sweet Home Alabama” (2002)

September 30

“Earthquake: Joke Telling Business” (2025)

“Interview with the Vampire” Season 2 (AMC)

“Nightmares of Nature: Cabin in the Woods” (2025)

Disney+

Tuesday, September 2

The Rich Eisen Show

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (Season 1)

Wednesday, September 3

Lilo & Stitch (2025)

Reminder

Thursday, September 4

Project Runway (Season 21, Episode 7)

Friday, September 5

Road Trip: Shorts (Season 1)

Sunday, September 7

Traveling with Snow Man (Episode 3)

Wednesday, September 10

Tempest (3-Episode premiere)

To Catch a Smuggler (Season 9)

Thursday, September 11

Project Runway (Season 21, Episode 8)

Friday, September 12

How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 4)

Saturday, September 13

Lost in the Jungle

Sunday, September 14

Traveling with Snow Man (Episode 4)

Tuesday, September 16

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – Premieres Live at 8/7c

Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and partner Jenna Johnson won Season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars” (CREDIT: Disney)

Wednesday, September 17

Electric Bloom (Season 1)

Top Guns: The Next Generation (Season 1)

Thursday, September 18

Project Runway (Season 21, Episode 9)

Friday, September 19

Dolphins Up Close with Bertie Gregory

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past

Random Rings: Shorts (Season 4)

Sunday, September 21

Traveling with Snow Man (Episode 5)

Tuesday, September 23

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) -New Episode live at 8/7c

Wednesday, September 24

Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 6)

Marvel Zombies

Tempest (Episode 6 and 7)

Thursday, September 25

Project Runway (Season 21) — season finale

Marvel Studios

Friday, September 26

Cleopatra’s Final Secret

Sunday, September 28

Traveling with Snow Man (Episode 6)

The Simpsons (Season 36)

Tuesday, September 30

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) -New Episode live at 8/7c

Little Angel (Seasons 1-6)

Hulu

Monday, September 1

America’s Next Top Model: Complete Season 16

Amsterdam (2022)

The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022)

Breaking Up (1997)

Call Me By Your Name En Español (2017)

Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Clueless En Español (1995)

Clueless (1995)

Devil’s Due (2014)

Donnie Darko (Theatrical Cut) (2001)

Evil Dead Rise En Español (2023)

Evil Dead Rise (2023)

Finding Forrester En Español (2000)

Finding Forrester (2000)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

Universal Pictures

Gandhi En Español (1982)

Gandhi (1982)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

I Am Number Four (2011)

Invincible (2006)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

Juno (2007)

Just Married (2003)

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)

Mean Girls (2004)

The Meg En Español (2018)

The Meg (2018)

The Meg 2: The Trench En Español (2023)

The Meg 2: The Trench (2023)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Need for Speed (2014)

Never Let Me Go (2010)

Night at the Museum (2006)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014)

The Nun II En Español (2023)

The Nun II (2023)

Nosso Lar 2: Os Mensageiros (2024)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Roll Bounce (2005)

See How They Run (2022)

Parisa Taghizadeh/Searchlight

She’s the Man (2006)

Space Jam En Español (1996)

Space Jam (1996)

School of Rock En Español (2003)

School of Rock (2003)

Trap En Español (2024)

Trap (2024)

World War Z En Español (2013)

World War Z (2013)

Tuesday, September 2

Betrayal: Complete Season 3

Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)

The New Boy (2023)

Wednesday, September 3

Reminder: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

Thursday, September 4

Blood & Myth: Documentary Premiere

Abducted in the Everglades

Digital Addiction: Complete Season 1

Digital Addiction Special

I Survived . . .: Complete Season 4

The Chef’s Garden: Complete Season 1

Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 2B

The First 48: Complete Season 27

Friday, September 5

Memphis to the Mountain: Complete Docuseries

Ballpark Blast! presented by MLB and pocket.watch: Complete Season 1

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

LOL Live with Brandi Denise (2025)

LOL Live with Malik B (2025)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Parental Guidance (2012)

Sacramento (2024)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

“There’s Something About Mary” (20th Century Fox)

Tuesday, September 9

Only Murders in the Building: Three-Episode Season 5 Premiere

Jeopardy: Season 42 Premiere

Jeopardy: Complete Seasons 20, 21, 27, 34, & 35

Wheel of Fortune: Season 43 Premiere

Wheel of Fortune: Complete Seasons 16-18, 28, 37-39

Sister Midnight (2024)

Uncle Drew (2018)

Wednesday, September 10

Tempest: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Court Cam: Complete Season 6

I Survived . . .: Complete Season 5

Oceanfront Property Hunt: Complete Season 1

Alone: An Inside Look

Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2019)

Color Out of Space (2019)

The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot (2018)

Paradise Hills (2019)

Settlers (2021)

The Square (2017)

Swallow (2019)

Werewolves Within (2021)

Would You Rather? (2012)

The Rental (2020)

Thursday, September 11

The Shallows (2016)

The Shallows En Español (2016)

Himouto! Umaru-chan: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Insomniacs After School: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Friday, September 12

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Drumline (2002)

I Don’t Understand You (2024)

Robin Williams in “Dead Poets Society” (Credit: Disney)

Saturday, September 13

Tracker: Complete Season 2

Botched Bariatrics: Complete Season 1

Death by Fame: Complete Season 3

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Season 4

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster: Complete Season 1

Monday, September 15

Futurama: Complete Season 13

Tuesday, September 16

Celebrity Weakest Link: Series Premiere

Celebrity Name That Tune: Season 5 Premiere

Jackdaw (2023)

Wednesday, September 17

Dancing With the Stars: Season 34 Premiere

High Potential: Season 2 Premiere

Thursday, September 18

Reasonable Doubt: Season 3 Premiere

Food Wars! The Second Plate: Complete Season1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

I Survived . . .: Complete Season 9

Alone

Fugitive Hunters Mexico

Friday, September 19

Swiped

Sunday, September 21

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery: Documentary Premiere

Monday, September 22

Into the Void: Life, Death and Heavy Metal: Complete Docuseries

Tuesday, September 23

Valiant One (2025)

Molly Parker and Anya Banerjee in “Doc.” (Fox)

Wednesday, September 24

Doc: Season 2 Premiere

FX’s The Lowdown: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Murder in a Small Town: Season 2 Premiere

Thursday, September 25

99 to Beat: Series Premiere

The Floor: Season 4 Premiere

The Golden Bachelor: Season 2 Premiere

Shark Tank: Season 17 Premiere

A Seance With…: Complete Season 1

Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy: Complete Season 4

Bigfoot Captured: Complete Season 1

Cryptid: The Swamp Beast: Complete Season 1

Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive: Complete Season 1

MonsterQuest Specials: Complete Season 1

Ozark Law: Complete Season 1

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 7

I Survived . . .

The Surfer (2024)

Friday, September 26

Hell’s Kitchen: Season 24 Premiere

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 4 Premiere

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

The Man in My Basement: Film Premiere

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call En Español (2016)

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016)

Dragon Ball Z Battle of Gods (2013)

Saturday, September 27

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 2

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 6 Premiere

Monday, September 29

Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?: Complete Docuseries

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 36 Premiere

Bob’s Burgers: Season 16 Premiere

Krapopolis: Season 3 Premiere

The Simpsons: Season 37 Premiere

Universal Basic Guys: Season 2 Premiere

Vermeil in Gold: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Tuesday, September 30

Bloody Axe Wound (2024)

Chad Powers: Two-Episode Series Premiere

HBO Max

September 1

A Life of Her Own

Almost Christmas

Barney’s World Season 1D

Caged (1950)

Charley Chase Silent Shorts

Children Who Chase Lost Voices

December 7th (1943)

Dog Day Afternoon

Emmanuelle (2024)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Fireworks (2017)

Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko

Gasoline Alley (1951)

Ghost Cat Anzu

Goodfellas

“Goodfellas” (Warner Bros.)

Helen of Troy (1956)

Jonah Hex

Keeper of the Flame (1942)

Kismet (1944)

Lonely Castle in the Mirror

Love & Pop

Man From The Black Hills

Mary of Scotland

Misery

Montana Incident

Mr. District Attorney

Murder Is My Beat

Mystery Street

Night Nurse

No End in Sight

No Questions Asked

Nobody Lives Forever

On Dangerous Ground (1951)

Our Miss Brooks

Our Vines Have Tender Grapes

Pirate Radio

Presenting Princess Shaw

Prometheus

Rick and Morty Season 8 (Adult Swim)

Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence (ID)

Safe Haven

Scene of the Crime

Se7en

Selena (1997)

Shadow of a Woman

Splinter (2008)

Stranger on Horseback

Summer Storm (1944)

Susan and God

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

The Charge at Feather River

The Command (1954)

The Fallen Sparrow

The Fate of the Furious

The Fate of the Furious: Extended Director’s Cut

The Place Promised in Our Early Days

The Sea of Grass

The Secret Garden (1949)

The Sitter (2011)

The Sitter: Unrated (2011)

The Woman in White (1948)

The Woman on the Beach

Thirteen Women

Veronica Mars (2014)

Hulu

Vigil in the Night

When Ladies Meet (1941)

Without Love

Young Bess

Your Name

September 2

The 33

September 3

Bobby’s Triple Threat Season 4 (FOOD Network)

Guy’s Grocery Games Season 39 (FOOD Network)

Modern Warfare 2.0 Season 1 (Science)

September 4

Billionaire Boys Club (CNN Original)

The Last Wright: Building the Final Home Design of America’s Greatest Architect Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

September 5

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation Season 11 (Magnolia Network)

Bugs Bunny Builders Season 2F (Cartoon Network)

Friendship (A24)

House Hunters International: Volume 9 Season 204 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 10 Season 245 (HGTV)

Live Aid: When Rock ‘n’ Roll Took On The World (CNN Original)

Most Wanted: Teen Hacker (Max Original, Finland)

My Lottery Dream Home Season 17 (HGTV)

September 6

Maneet’s Eats Season 1 (FOOD Network)

September 7

Magnolia Table: At The Farm Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Task (HBO Original)

We Baby Bears Season 2D (Cartoon Network)

Have I Got News For You Season 3 (CNN Original)

September 9

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 7 (TLC)

Contraband: Seized at the Border Season 7 (Discovery)

Seen & Heard: The History Of Black Television (HBO Original)

September 10

The Tech Bro Murders

September 11

Dylan’s Playtime Adventures Season 1C (Max Original)

Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa Season 3B (HGTV)

September 12

Warfare (A24)

“Warfare” (A24)

September 13

Vacation House Rules Season 6 (HGTV)

September 14

Build for Off-Road Season 2

Love & Marriage: Huntsville Season 10 (OWN)

September 15

Signs of a Psychopath Season 10 (ID)

Truck U Season 21

September 16

Chopped: Volume 4 Season 62 (FOOD Network)

Halloween Baking Championship Season 11 (FOOD Network)

September 17

100 Day Dream Home Season 7 (HGTV)

Built in the Bronx (Discovery)

Truck Dynasty Season 1 (Discovery)

September 18

Bea’s Block Season 1D (Max Original)

Destruction Decoded Season 1 (Science)

Sin City Rehab Season 1 (HGTV)

Who Killed Our Daughter? (Max Original, Mexico)

September 20

Scariest House in America Season 2 (HGTV)

September 21

Greatest Mysteries Ever Season 2 (Science)

September 22

Halloween Wars Season 15 (FOOD Network)

September 23

American Prince: JFK Jr. (CNN Original)

The Kim Kardashian Heist (w/t) Season 1 (discovery+)

Seeking Sister Wife Season 6 (TLC)

The Devil Is Busy (HBO Original)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Sports Betting: America’s Biggest Gamble (CNN Original)

September 24

Hustlers Gamblers Crooks Season 2 (Discovery)

September 25

Help! I Wrecked My House Season 5 (HGTV)

On The Case with Paula Zahn Season 28 (ID)

Jesse & Joy: Lo que nunca dijimos Season 1

September 26

Quiet In Class (Max Original, Sweden)

The Graft Season 1 (Max Original, Turkey)

September 27

90 Day Diaries Season 7 (TLC)

Ready to Love Season 10 (OWN)

September 28

Heart & Hustle: Houston Season 1 (OWN)

Tommy Miles hosts “Ready to Love” (OWN)

September 29

Sister Wives Season 20 (TLC)

Two Guys Garage Season 24

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads: English Dub, Movie-Length Version (Adult Swim)

September 30

Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain (CNN Original)

Good Cop/Bad Cop Season 1

My Happy Place (CNN Original)

Prime Minister (HBO Original)

Tubi

September 1

“A Chiara”

“All Eyez On Me”

“All I See Is You”

“All In The Family (1971)” – Seasons 5 & 6

“Angel Has Fallen”

“Are We Done Yet?”

“Are We There Yet?”

“Archer”

“ATL”

“Beverly Hills Cop”

“Beverly Hills Cop II”

“Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son”

“Black Knight”

“Blood And Bone”

“Bones”

“Breach”

“Bronx Siu”

“Call Me By Your Name”

Timothee Chalamet in “Call Me by Your Name” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Car Wash (’76)”

“Chain Reaction”

“Charlotte’s Web (2006)”

“Clueless”

“Coming To America”

“Community” – Seasons 5 & 6

“Coraline”

“Crank”

“Crank 2 High Voltage”

“Crawl”

“Crooked House (2017)”

“Cuban Fury”

“Daddy Day Care”

“Damages”

“Defendor”

“Den Of Thieves”

“Despicable Me 3”

“Devil In a Blue Dress”

“Drag Me To Hell”

“Dream Scenario”

“Double Platinum”

“Edward Scissorhands”

“Evil Dead (2013)”

“Exposure”

“Fatman”

“Fighting With My Family”

“First Sunday”

“Fluxx”

“Footloose (1981)”

Paramount

“Fright Night (1985)”

“Fright Night (2011)”

“From Hell”

“Garfield”

“Genius: Picasso”

“Goodfellas”

“Gridiron Gang (2006)”

“Halloween (’18)”

“Hercules (2014)”

“How Do You Know”

“I Am Number Four”

“I Feel Pretty”

“I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)”

“Johnson Family Vacation”

“Juwanna Mann”

“King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword”

“King Kong”

“La Bamba (1987)”

“Lake Placid”

“Lake Placid 2”

“Lake Placid 3”

“Laked Placid: The Final Chapter”

“Lake Placid Vs. Anaconda”

“Lean On Me”

“Life”

“Little”

“Ma”

“Marlowe”

“Marooned”

“Max Payne”

“Mean Girls (2004)”

Cast of Mean Girls, 2004 (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

“Monkeybone”

“Monster House”

“Morris From America”

“National Security”

“Need For Speed”

“Never Been Kissed”

“Notorious (2009)”

“Nobody’s Fool (2018)”

“Oasis: Supersonic”

“One Direction: This Is Us”

“Open Season (2006)”

“Outsiders (2016)”

“Pan’s Labyrinth”

“Paradise Hills”

“Paranormal Activity”

“Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones”

“Peppermint”

“Petit Maman”

“Phat Girlz”

“Pixels”

“Poetic Justice (1993)”

“Poltergeist (2015)”

“Poms”

“Popeye The Slayer Man”

“Predestination”

“Quarantine”

“Real Steel”

“Red Eye”

“Rookie Of The Year”

“Sabrina The Teenage Witch” (TV series)

“Sabotage”

“Scarface (’83)”

Al Pacino in “Scarface”

“Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark”

“Scream 4”

“Security”

“Selena”

“She’s The Man”

“Sinister”

“Skinamarink”

“Sleepers”

“Stand And Deliver”

“Stuck With You”

“Tango & Cash”

“Terror Lake Drive”

“The Angry Birds Movie 2”

“The Best Of Enemies”

“The Cabin In The Woods”

“The Call”

“The City Of Lost Children”

“The Fifth Element”

“The Flash”

“The Hot Chick”

“The Hunt For Red October”

“The Intruder (2019)”

“The Invisible”

“The Italian Job”

“The Longest Yard (2005)”

“The Mask”

“The Net”

“The Perfect Guy”

“The Pirates! Band Of Misfits”

“The Rundown”

“The Steve Harvey Show” – Seasons 1 & 2

“The Truman Show”

(Paramount Pictures)

“The Waterboy”

“Tigerland”

“Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

“Triangle”

“Truth (2015)”

“Tyson”

“Universal Soldier: The Return”

“What About Bob”

“When A Stranger Calls (2006)”

“When The Bough Breaks”

“White Fang (1991)”

“World War Z”

“XXX”

“XXX: State of the Union”

“Zero”

September 5

Rel Talk

September 12

Dark Secret

September 19

Takeout

Paramount+

September 1

“A.I. Artificial Intelligence”

“Addams Family Values”

“Afflicted”

“Along Came A Spider”

“Angel Heart”

“Approaching the Unknown”

“April Fool’s Day”

“Area 51”

“Arrival”

“Asylum”

“Below”

“Beneath”

“Blade”

Wesley Snipes as Blade in “Blade” (New Line Cinema)

“Blade II”

“Blade: Trinity”

“Body Cam”

“Brick Mansions”

“Burke & Hare”

“Cesar Chavez”

“Cloverfield”

“Cursed”

“Daybreakers”

“Disturbia”

“Dracula III: Legacy”

“Face/Off”

“Fatal Attraction”

“Frida”

“Friday the 13th”

“Friday the 13th Part II”

“Friday the 13th Part III”

“Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter”

“Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning”

“Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives”

“Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood”

“Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan”

“From Dusk Till Dawn”

“From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money”

“From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter”

“Galaxy Quest”

“Gattaca”

“Geostorm”

“Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters”

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”

“I Know What You Did Last Summer”

“Jacob’s Ladder”

“John Carpenter’s Escape from L.A.”

“Kiss the Girlsv

“La Bamba”

“Labor Day”

“Life”

“Like Water for Chocolate”

“Loosies”

“Margaux”

“Mommie Dearest”

“Murder On The Orient Express”

“Animal House” (Credit: Universal Pictures)

“National Lampoon’s Animal House”

“Nick of Time”

“Nobody’s Fool”

“O” (Othello)

“Overlord”

“Patriot Games”

“Perfume: The Story of a Murderer”

“Phantoms”

“Piñero”

“Quinceañera”

“Road to Perdition”

“Safe”

“Scary Movie”

“Scary Movie 2”

“Scary Movie 3”

“Scream 4”

“Seven Psychopaths”

“Sleepy Hollow”

“Small Soldiers”

“Spell”

“Spontaneous”

“Student Bodies”

“Super 8”

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

“Sweet Dreams”

“Teaching Mrs. Tingle”

“The Addams Family”

“The Commuter”

“The Crow”

“The Crow: City of Angels”

“The Crow: Wicked Prayer”

“The Devil Inside”

“The Faculty”

“The Gift”

“The Grifters”

“The Haunting”

Miramax

“The Hunter”

“The Island”

“The Last Exorcism Part II”

“The Longest Yard”

“The Loved Onesv

“The Mechanic”

“The Monster Squad”

“The Night Clerk”

“The Parallax View”

The Reckoning”

“The Relic”

“The Ring”

“The Stepford Wives”

“The Sum of All Fears”

“The Terminal”

“The Uninvited”

“The Woman in Black”

“To Catch a Thief”

“Twisted”

“Universal Soldier”

“Up in Smoke”

“Vampire in Brooklyn”

“Venom”

“Vertical Limit”

“Virtuosity”

“Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000”

“Wes Craven Presents: They”

“Winter Spring Summer or Fall”

“Witness”

“World War Z”

September 3

“Wolves”

September 4

“NCIS: Tony & Ziva”

September 5

“Old Henry”

“Superhero Movie”

September 7

2025 Video Music Awards

September 8

“The Wedding Banquet”

September 9

“Thirst Trap: The Fame. The Fantasy. The Fallout”

September 10

“Personal Shopper”

“The Tiny Chef Show” Season 3

“The Tiny Chef Show” (Nickelodeon)

September 12

“The Reunion”

September 14

Primetime Emmy Awards

September 17

“Air Disasters ” Season 22

“The Adventures of Paddington” Season 3

September 21

“A Grammy Salute to Earth, Wind & Fire Live: The 21st Night of September”

“Tulsa King” Season 3

September 23

“Bodyguard of Lies”

September 24

“Survivor” Season 49

September 25

“The Amazing Race” Season 38

September 28

“60 Minutes” Season 58

“48 Hours” Season 38

Peacock

September 1

“1408”

“2012”

“21 Jump Street”

“22 Jump Street”

“3:10 To Yuma”

“The 40 Year Old Virgin”

“Almost Famous”

“American Made”

“Amityville 3-D”

“Amityville II: The Possession”

“Amityville Moon”

“Amityville: The Awakening”

“The Amityville Harvest”

“The Amityville Uprising”

“The Angry Birds Movie”

“Bad Boys”

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in “Bad Boys” (Paramount Pictures)

“Bad Boys II”

“Billy Madison”

“The Birds”

“The Breakfast Club”

“Bride of Chucky”

“Candyman III”

“Carlos”

“Child’s Play (2019)”

“Child’s Play 2”

“Child’s Play 3”

“Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant”

“Colombiana”

“Coming To America”

“The Craft: Legacy”

“The Creature Walks Among Us”

“Cult of Chucky”

“Curse of Chucky”

“Definitely, Maybe”

“Devil”

“Django Unchained”

“Downton Abbey”

“Drag Me To Hell”

“Firestarter”

“Flatliners” (2017)

“Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman”

“Goosebumps”

“Halloween II”

“Halloween III: Season of the Witch”

“Hanna”

“The Hateful Eight”

“The Haunting In Connecticut”

“Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia”

“The Hitman’s Bodyguard”

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”

“Home”

“I, Frankenstein”

“Invincible”

“The Invisible Man’s Revenge”

“Just Go With It”

“Knock Knock”

“The Last Witch Hunter”

“The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen”

“Leatherface”

“Lucy”

“Miss Congeniality”

“Miss Congeniality 2 Armed And Fabulous”

“Mummies”

“The Mummy”

“The Mummy’s Ghost”

“October Sky”

“Phantasm II”

“Psycho”

“Puss In Boots”

“Puss in Boots” (Paramount Pictures)

“The Raven”

“The Replacements”

“Reservoir Dogs”

“Robin Hood”

“Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark”

“The Scorpion King”

“Scream 4”

“Seed of Chucky”

“Shrek”

“Shrek 2”

“Shek the Third”

“Sicario”

“The Sixth Sense”

“Son of Frankenstein”

“Tales From The Crypt: Demon Knight”

“Tales From the Hood”

“Ted”

“Ted 2”

“Terrifier 3”

“The Thing” (1982)

“The Thing” (2011)

“The Tillman Story”

“United 93”

“The Village”

“A Walk Among The Tombstones”

“Werewolf of London”

“When a Stranger Calls”

“World Trade Center”

“You’re Next”

“Zombieland”

September 2

“American Ninja Warrior” Season 17 — Finale

“Buried In The Backyard” Season 6 — Premiere

“The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” Season 2 — Finale’

“Survival Mode” Season 1 — Finale

September 3

“Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind” Season — Finale

September 4

“Easter Sunday”

“Ninjago Dragons Rising” Season 3

“The Paper”

“The Paper” (Peacock)

Available Sept. 5

“Back to Black”

“Brightburn”

September 9

“Jeopardy!” Season 42 — Premiere

“Wheel of Fortune, Season 43 — Premiere

September 10

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson” Season 1 — Finale

September 11

“Downton Abbey Celebrates the Grand Finale”

September 12

“Access Hollywood” Season 29 — Finale

“Screamboat” — Premiere

September 15

“Access Hollywood” Season 30

“American Me”

“Aurora, Season” 1

“Buscando a Frida” Season 1

“Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room”

“Corazon Valiente” Season 1

“Decisiones: Unos Ganan, Otros Pierden”

“Dueños del Paraíso” Season 1

“El Arracadas”

“El Baron” Season 1

“El Chema” Season 1

“El Clon” Season 1

“El Coyote Y La Bronca”

“El Cuerpo del Deseo” Season 1

“El Domo del Dinero” Season 1

“El Sinvergüenza”

“Enemigo Intimo” Seasons 1 and 2

“Entre Monjas Anda El Diablo” (Telemundo)

“Eva La Trailera” Season 1

“Guerra De Idolos” Season 1

“Honey”

“Kings Court” Season 1 – Finale

“La Casa de al Lado” Season 1

“La Querida Del Centauro” Seasons 1 and 2

“La Suerte de Loli” Season 1

“Los Herederos del Monte” Season 1

“Lowriders”

“Mi Querido Viejo”

“The Motorcycle Diaries”

“My Son”

“Pasion de Gavilanes” Season 1

“Perro Amor” Season 1

“Quien Es Quien” Season 1

“Sangre de mi Tierra” Season 1

“Santa Diabla”Season 1

“Sin Nombre”

“Un Poquito Tuyo” Season 1

“Zoot Suit”

September 16

“Below Deck” Season 12 — Finale

“Love Island Games” Season 2 — Premiere

September 17

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 6 Premiere

September 19

“Abigail”

September 22

“Jenna & Friends” Season 2

September 23

“Brilliant Minds” Season 2 — Premiere

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” Season 13 — Premiere

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Season 13 – Premiere

“The Voice” Season 28 — Premiere

September 24

“Knock At The Cabin”

September 25

“America’s Got Talent” Season 20 — Finale

September 26

“Law & Order, Season 25 – Premiere

Mariska Hargitay and Kelli Giddish in “Law & Order: SVU” (Credit: NBC)

“Law & Order: SVU” Season 27 — Premiere

September 29

“Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks” Season 1 — Premiere

Prime Video

September 1

“A Monster Calls” (2017)

“After Earth” (2013)

“Baby Mama” (2008)

“Blackhat” (2015)

“Burn After Reading” (2008)

“Casino” (1995)

“Chef” (2014)

“Children of Men” (2007)

“Crimson Peak” (2015)

“Death Wish” (2018)

“Death Wish 3” (1985)

“Death Wish 4: The Crackdown” (1987)

“Death Wish II” (1982)

“Friday Night Lights” Seasons 1–5 (2006)

“I See You” (2019)

“Identity Thief” (2013)

“Inherent Vice” (2015)

“Last Tango in Paris” (1973)

“Lifeforce” (1985)

“Machete Kills” (2013)

“Morbius” (2022)

“Murder on the Orient Express” (2017)

“Rain Man” (1988)

“Rumor Has It” (2005)

“Savages” (2012)

“Sisters” (2015)

“Somewhere in Time” (1980)

“The Boss Baby” (2017)

“The Bourne Identity” (2002)

“The Bourne Legacy” (2012)

“The Bourne Supremacy” (2004)

“The Bourne Ultimatum” (2007)

“The Craft” (1996)

“The First Omen” (2024)

“The Great Escape” (1963)

“Three Thousand Years of Longing” (2022)

“Winchester” (2018)

September 3

“A Working Man” (2025)

Jason Statham in “A Working Man.” (Dan Smith/Amazon MGM Studios)

September 5

“Black Bag” (2025)

September 12

“Novocaine” (2025)

September 14

“Tommy’s Honour” (2017)

September 19

“Love Hurts” (2025)

“Trolls Band Together” (2023)

September 26

“The Good Place” Seasons 1–⁠4 (2016)