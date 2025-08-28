‘Dancing With the Stars’ Taps Taylor Swift Eras Tour Dancer as Season 34 Pro

“Dancing With the Stars” just added an Eras Tour alum to its ensemble. Jan Ravnik, who most recently toured with Taylor Swift as part of the pop star’s dance squad on her sold-out tour, has joined the cast for Season 34 as a new addition to the show’s roster of professional dancers.

The dancer’s celebrity pairing was not revealed when his casting was announced on Good Morning America Thursday.

ABC previously announced a host of celebrity contestants, including Robert Irwin, influencer Alix Earle, and “Secret Lives of Mormon Housewives” stars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt. The full cast will be announced Sept. 3 on “Good Morning America.”

Ravnik’s additional projects include the 97th Academy Awards, Swift’s “The Eras Tour Movie,” “Mariah Carey Christmas: The Magic Continues” and more. In addition to Swift, he has also performance onstage with Paula Abdul at the Billboard Music Awards and her Las Vegas Residency and well as part of Mariah Carey’s Christmas Tour, and with Bruno Mars.

Season 33 “Dancing with the Stars” ranked No. 1 last fall among Adults 18-49 in Live+Same Day viewing, marking the first time the series ranked No. 1 for the broadcast season in L+SD in its history. The show gained interest among younger viewers in Season 33, earning the show’s best Adults 18-34 ratings in four years. The season culminated with the highest total viewer audience (7.95 million) and adults 18-49 (1.55 rating) in more than three years. After breaking several voting records throughout the season, the finale also set another record with over 32 million votes cast for the teams.

“Dancing with the Stars” Season 34 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 16, on ABC and Disney+, and streams the next day on Hulu.