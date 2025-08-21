HGTV Renews ‘The Flip Off,’ ‘Love It or List It’ and ‘Renovation Aloha’

HGTV has bolstered its upcoming slate with both renewals of several hit shows as well as new series.

The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned network has renewed “The Flip Off,” “Love It or List It” and “Renovation Aloha” for new seasons premiering in 2026, joining returning shows “100 Day Dream Home,” “Scariest House in America” and “Help! I Wrecked My House,” all three of which will return in September.

“Home Town” will also return for a new season in early 2026, and viewers will get more Ben and Erin Napier in spinoff series “Home Town: Inn This Together,” which will see them join forces with their family and friends Jim, Mallorie and Josh to restore the dilapidated 1930 Kress building in downtown Laurel into a hotel, food venue and storefront.

HGTV also greenlit new series “Cheap A$$ Beach Houses” from Bodega Pictures, which will guide viewers on “how to own a slice of affordable paradise” and “Tropic Like It’s Hot” from Leopard USA, which will “put alluring destinations and luxury living in the tropics center stage for buyers looking to turn up the heat in life and love.”

The network will also debut two new holiday-centric projects during the end-of-year-season: new series “Hoarding for the Holidays” from Exit Four Media and the one-hour special “White House Christmas 2025” from Big Fish Entertainment.

“HGTV’s passionate fans tune in for our signature home renovation, real estate and design expertise, and they also want content that’s unfiltered, escapist and fun,” Warner Bros. Discovery chief creative officer of U.S. networks Howard Lee said in a statement. “The network’s large order of new and returning series has something for everyone.”

In the meantime, HGTV’s September lineup includes “Sin City Rehab,” “100 Day Dream Home,” “Help! I Wrecked My House,” “Scariest House in America,” “Chasing the West,” “House Hunters,” “House Hunters International,” “My Lottery Dream Home,” “Renovation Resort Showdown” and “Zillow Gone Wild.”