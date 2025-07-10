HGTV Orders ‘Junk or Jackpot?’ Series From Bobby Berk and John Cena

HGTV has greenlit “Junk or Jackpot?,” a new series about everyday collectors hosted by former “Queer Eye” star and interior designer Bobby Berk and executive produced by WWE and “Peacemaker” star John Cena.

Produced by 44 Blue Productions, the new reality show’s six-episode first season is set to premiere on HGTV sometime later this year. “Junk or Jackpot?,” which Warner Bros. Discovery noted is just a working title, will follow Berk as he meets various collectors and helps them determine the actual financial value of their respective collections.

The series marks Berk’s first solo TV effort with HGTV. The announcement comes just one day after Netflix revealed that the forthcoming 10th season of “Queer Eye” will be its last (Berk starred in the first eight seasons before quitting and being replaced by Jeremiah Brent).

According to the synopsis, “Junk or Jackpot?” will focus on collectors whose collections — whether they be superhero figurines or rare puppets or miniature sets — have left their homes with “no room for actual, life-size furniture” and are in desperate need of some renovations. The network promises, “With a combination of humor, compassion and a celebration of the passionate collector in all of us, Bobby will support the homeowners through the process of sorting through, appraising and letting go of their stockpile, discovering the ‘found money’ along the way to achieving their dream makeover.”

“Collecting is a personal pastime that brings joy and inspiration, but it’s easy to get carried away, which can negatively impact your living conditions,” Berk said in a Thursday statement. “I’m excited to help passionate people sift through their cherished items and give them reimagined spaces that will best honor what they hold dear.”

“The idea for ‘Junk or Jackpot?’ was born out of a conversation I had with friends,” Cena added. “People often wonder if their collections are trash or treasure, and this show will help them find out.”

Alongside Netflix’s “Queer Eye” cancellation, HGTV has also axed several of its own originals in recent weeks, including “Farmhouse Fixer,” “Bargain Block,” “Married to Real Estate” and “Battle on the Beach.”