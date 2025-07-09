‘Queer Eye’ to End With Season 10 at Netflix

It’s the end of the road for “Queer Eye.”

“Queer Eye,” Netflix’s longest-running unscripted series, will be coming to an end with its upcoming tenth season, the streamer announced Wednesday. Netflix also revealed that production on Season 10, which brings the Fab Five to Washington, D.C., is officially underway.

The final season will celebrate the show’s legacy and impact, per Netflix, as it spotlights heroes from the nation’s capital. The premiere date for the new season is not yet known.

10 seasons. Fab Five. One last go ‘round.



The final season of Queer Eye is officially in production! pic.twitter.com/kZ4cSAKOlB — Netflix (@netflix) July 9, 2025

Launched in 2018, “Queer Eye” followed five advisors — known as the Fab Five — who traveled to different locations across the country to help improve the lives of various people. At the start of the show, the Fab Five consisted of Antoni Porowski, an expert in food and wine, Jonathan Van Ness, who specializes in hair and grooming, Karamo Brown, who focuses on relationships, Tan France, a fashion expert, and Bobby Berk, who specialized in interior design.

All the Fab Five have remained on the series except for Berk, who exited after Season 8 and was replaced in Season 9 with interior design expert Jeremiah Brent.

Over the course of its nine installments, “Queer Eye” has earned 37 Emmy nominations and 11 wins, including outstanding structured reality program category, where it holds the record for the most wins with 6 consecutive nods. It’s been lauded for its support of the LGBTQIA community, and won a GLAAD Media Award for outstanding reality program.

Brent, Brown, France, Porowski and Van Ness serve as executive producers for “Queer Eye” alongside showrunner Jennifer Lane, as well as Jordana Hochman, Mark Bracero and Lyndsey Burr, who EP for ITV Entertainment. David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric also executive produce for Scout Productions.