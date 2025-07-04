HGTV Cancels ‘Battle On The Beach’ After 4 Seasons, Co-Host Says

HGTV has canceled beach property rehab show “Battle On The Beach” after four seasons, co-host Alison Victoria revealed on her podcast this week.

“I did a show called ‘Battle on the Beach.’ I love that show. It was so fun and funny. And then all of a sudden, I watched the episode, I’m like, well, where’d all that [great content] go? I get it, it’s a lot of content to try to put into 42 minutes, but where is it? Where’s the great editing?” Victoria said on Pap Smear podcast.

She added: “You’ll lose a show that way. I truly believe that and in fact, ‘Battle on the Beach’ did not get picked back up, which is sad, because it was like adult spring break.”

Per the show’s official logline, “Three skilled teams hit the beach to renovate identical beachfront properties. With some help from Taniya Nayak (“Build It Forward”), Ty Pennington (“Rock the Block”) and Alison Victoria (“Windy City Rehab”), they’ll compete to wow the judges with their home remodels and walk away with a cash prize.”

HGTV didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.

“Battle of the Beach” Season 4 is currently airing on MAX.