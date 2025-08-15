Anna Faris and Regina Hall to Return for ‘Scary Movie’ Reboot

Anna Faris and Regina Hall are set to return to the “Scary Movie” franchise, TheWrap has learned.

“We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn and Marlon — three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again),” the actresses said in a joint statement on Friday.

“They’re back,” their former co-star Marlon Wayans further shared on Instagram.

Hall and Faris starred in the first four “Scary Movie” parody films together between 2000 and 2006. Keenen Ivory Wayans wrote and directed the first two films, in which Marlon and Shawn Wayans starred and also wrote (the fifth movie in 2013 was an unrelated, standalone sequel to original series).

The Wayans Bros. and Rick Alvarez will write and produce this new entry, with Michael Tiddes directing. Jonathan Glickman, Alexandra Lowey and Thomas Zadra are executive producing.

Miramax is the studio behind the franchise and Paramount Pictures will be releasing worldwide as part of their first-look deal.

The sixth “Scary Movie” movie hits theaters on June 12, 2026.