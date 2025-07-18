Where to Stream All the Arrowverse Shows Right Now: From ‘Superman & Lois’ to ‘The Flash’

If you’ve seen “Superman” in theaters already, you might be itching for a bit more live action DC in your life, though maybe not in film form. That’s easy though, as TV’s Arrowverse still exists for you to relive.
Originally started on The CW — with a brief detour to CBS in the first season of “Supergirl” — superheroes including Superman, The Flash, Green Arrow and more existed on the small screen for years. So, if you’re looking to form your own ranking of live-action Man of Steel portrayals, you’ll definitely want to make a pit stop here.
Here’s where you can stream each of the series now.
Superman & Lois (2021-2024)
“Superman & Lois” was the second to last entry into the Arrowverse, and ended just last year after four seasons. In it, Tyler Hoechlin plays Supes, while Bitsie Tulloch plays Lois Lane. You can watch the series now on The CW’s website, or streaming on HBO Max.
Supergirl (2015-2021)
There have only been a handful of live-action Supergirls, and Melissa Benoist donned the cape for the Arrowverse. She’s pretty excited for Milly Alcock to take over the role in James Gunn’s DCU next year. “Supergirl” is currently streaming over on Netflix.
The Flash (2014-2023)
Grant Gustin may have been the Arrowverse’s Barry Allen, but he did very briefly make it into the DCEU. Or rather, the DCEU made it into the Arrowverse? Ezra Miller’s Flash had a brief cameo in The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event.
According to Gustin, he and James Gunn have indeed DM’d about the director’s new DCU, but not to discuss a role. “The Flash” is currently streaming on Netflix.
Arrow (2012-2020)
“Arrow” was the start of the Arrowverse, starring Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen, aka the Green Arrow, for eight years. It’s currently streaming on Netflix as well.
Batwoman (2019-2021)
“Batwoman” was the final new show to release in the Arrowverse, originally starring Ruby Rose as Kate Kane. She was fired after the first season, and replaced by Javicia Leslie for the rest of the show’s run. “Batwoman” is available to stream on HBO Max.
Legends of Tomorrow (2016-2022)
DC’s “Legends of Tomorrow” series followed a group of heroes traveling through time to help keep the world safe — which, of course, led to plenty of period-appropriate hijinks. The show is streaming over on Netflix.
Black Lightning (2018-2021)
“Black Lightning” expanded the Arrowverse in 2018, focusing on school principal and retired superhero Jefferson Pierce. He’s forced back into action as Black Lightning after a gang threatens his family. You can watch it now on Netflix.