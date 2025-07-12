All the Live-Action Superman Performances, Ranked

Superman is an icon for a reason, and few heroes have had more live-action representation than the Man of Steel.

While some will accuse the character of being a Boy Scout, based on how many different interpretations of the Kryptonian have appeared onscreen, there is clearly plenty of depth in the character to mine. From iconic performances like Christopher Reeve to small-screen outings from Dean Cain in “Lois and Clark” and Tom Welling in “Smallville,” there have been plenty of ways to enjoy Superman over the years.

These are the live-action performances of Superman, ranked from worst to best.

Dean Cain (Credit: ABC)

8. Dean Cain

Dean Cain spent more of his time in the red and blue tights in a TV series soap than out being Supes. “Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” shifted much of the focus away from the Kryptonian’s heroic adventures in lieu of his day-to-day and a growing relationship with Lois Lane. It’s a fun concept – and Cain does a passable job as the character – but it’s hard to watch this ’90s series and say it captures the magic of Superman.

Also, Cain’s vocal political alignment in the last decade has really soured the fun of looking back on the series or thinking he really values much of the ideals of the Man of Steel.

George Reeves (Credit: MPTV)

7. George Reeves

Everyone remembers what Adam West did for Batman’s popularity with his early and long-running take on the Caped Crusader, but George Reeves did the exact same for Superman while appearing as him for almost a decade on TV.

While the performance might feel dated by today’s standards, that age adds an added wholesomeness to the character and Reeves’ performance that only enhances the experience on rewatches. If you’re craving more Superman, there are worse places to turn than this outing.

Tom Welling (Credit: CW)

6. Tom Welling

Another TV entry, but when you dedicate a decade to playing the character like Tom Welling did, you’ve got to be doing something right. This one’s a bit of an odd duck on the list, because Welling’s take on “Smallville” was all Clark and no Superman due to the show’s creed of “no tights, no flights.” We only briefly get the suit in the series finale, but other than that, it’s a 10-year origin story.

While some of Welling’s deliveries are a bit stilted, it’s fun to watch him grow into the role of Clark right alongside Clark growing into the role of Superman.

Brandon Routh (Credit: Warner Bros.)

5. Brandon Routh

Brandon Routh gets a lot of flak for being a bad Superman just because he was in a bad Superman movie. In reality, his casting was pretty spot on, but Routh could only do so much with the material he was given. Of all the actors to portray the character, Routh is doing the closest imitation of Christopher Reeve’s iconic performance, and that both works for and against him.

Luckily, Routh was able to return to the role as an elder statesman Superman inspired by the Kingdom Come comic books in The CW’s Arrowverse big crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths” back in 2019. It was even further proof that the man understood what made the character special.

Warner Bros

4. Henry Cavill

The most divisive take on Superman. That isn’t to say Henry Cavill’s time as the hero fell flat – rather, it looked to combat all the naysayers and poopooers who screamed that Superman was a Boy Scout with no grit.

Cavill and Zack Snyder’s take on the character looked much closer at how being a god on Earth would actually feel, and how you can be a hero in that setting. The Christ-like comparisons come fast and loose with Cavill’s performance and while he’s missing a lot of that earnestness and wholesome energy that defines the character, what is explored works largely because of that performance.

David Corenswet as Superman in “Superman” (Warner Bros.)

3. David Corenswet

David Corenswet may be the newest member of Club Superman, but he makes his mark straight out of the gate. Sure, he has the physicality of the character – but who on this list didn’t? – More than that, he taps into the earnest nature of the character that makes Superman Superman. It has always been a tightrope to walk. Go too far and you get labeled a boring Boy Scout, do too little, and you’re more in the grimdark nature of the Snyderverse.

Corenswet toes that line in a believable comic book way that is intentionally corny at the right beats and serious at others. I haven’t been this excited about Superman in a long time.

Elizabeth Tulloch and Tyler Hoechlin in a still from ‘Superman & Lois’ (The CW)

2. Tyler Hoechlin

It truly is a shame more people have not seen Tyler Hoechlin’s role as Superman in The CW’s “Superman and Lois” because it’s really special. Hoechlin does every positive thing the other actors on this ranking do, but also gets to explore how Superman would be as a dad. That element to the character lets Hoechlin go places with Superman AND Clark that none of these other actors had the chance.

Hoechlin’s portrayal of a Superman juggling being a good hero with being a good father and husband is what made “Superman and Lois” sing. Go, watch, and come back changed.

“Super/Man” (Credit: Warner Bros./Alamy)

1. Christopher Reeve

It was never going to be anyone else. It likely will never be anyone else. Christopher Reeve was Superman. What makes the performance so special is how different both Clark and Superman feel. Reeve understood that balance more than anyone else to put on the tights.

Up until 2025, “Superman,” Richard Donner’s “Superman: The Movie” was the last truly great film to star the Kryptonian, and that’s all due to Reeve’s performance. I’ve always said anyone can play a superhero, but the best are the ones who embody the alter ego. Reeve understood how to do both, and juggle them, better than anyone else.