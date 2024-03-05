The next Kara Zor-El, also known as Supergirl, is hitting our screens in 2025, with “House of the Dragon” star Milly Alcock taking on the role in James Gunn’s “Superman.” And Melissa Benoist, who just hung up her own cape, is particularly excited for Alcock to experience the weight of the character.

Benoist played the Kryptonian for six seasons on CBS and The CW’s “Supergirl,” which aired its series finale back in 2021. Now, she’s back on screen as a journalist once again, but this time in Max’s “The Girls on the Bus,” set to premiere on March 14.

Speaking to TheWrap ahead of the show, Benoist noted that she’s definitely excited to see Alcock fly. But if there’s one aspect of the journey that she’s most excited for Alcock to experience, it’s the impact.

“I think that the character, and the IP of Supergirl, is so iconic for a reason, because she is such a fantastic role model for young women,” Benoist said. “So I think anyone who dons the cape and the glyph, I’m just excited for them to experience that … that.”

She continued, “To see how young women will look at you, and to see themselves in the character, and to feel empowered by it, and to feel like super girls themselves. So, I hope that she feels that.”

Of course, Benoist added one more hope for Alcock, particularly when it comes to the practicality of being a superhero.

“And I hope that she’s OK with the wire work and flying,” Benoist said with a laugh.

In “The Girls on the Bus,” Benoist plays Sadie McCarthy, a writer for The New York Sentinel, covering a fictional 2024 presidential campaign trail. It’s the second role as a journalist Benoist has taken on in a row, but for what it’s worth, she doesn’t actually think she could be a journalist in real life.

“I don’t think that I could handle the stress. I don’t think it’s in my, like, I’m made of those material,” she said. “But, I also think I’d be way too — I can’t be objective. I’m too emotional. No, I don’t think I could do it. I don’t think I have it in me.”

“The Girls on the Bus” premieres March 14 on Max.