There have been countless shows and movies about politicians, but what about the reporters who follow them on the campaign trail? That’s who stands at the center of the star-studded “The Girls on the Bus,” Max’s upcoming drama.

“Here we are. Four political reporters. Rivals, vicious competitors, getting entirely out of control,” Benoist says in the first trailer. The camera then cuts between tense phone conversations and women screaming, stripping off their shirts and spraying whipped cream.

“Why? Because the state of American politics is the state of our own lives,” Benoist’s Sadie McCarthy concludes. Watch the full trailer above.

The series revolves around the personal and professional lives of four female journalists who board a campaign bus that covers 26 cities and 14 states in just five days. Specifically, it centers around Sadie (Benoist), a journalist desperate to work for a paper of record who romanticizes a bygone era of campaign reporting. In order to make her dreams come true, she will have to deal with her competitors Grace (Carla Gugino), Lola (Natasha Behnam), and Kimberlyn (Christina Elmore).

“Despite their differences, the women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town — the battle for the White House,” a logline for the series reads.

In addition to Benoist, Gugino, Behnam and Elmore, the series stars Brandon Scott as well as Griffin Dunne, Mark Consuelos and Scott Foley.

The series will debut its first two episodes on March 14. It will then be followed by a new episode weekly on Max until its finale on May 9.

“The Girls on the Bus” is created by former New York Times correspondent Amy Chozick and Julie Plec (“The Vampire Diaries,” “The Originals” and “Legacies”) and is inspired by Chozick’s experiences as a political reporter on the campaign bus with multiple presidential candidates. Chozick and Plec serve as executive producers alongside showrunner Rina Mimoun. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman and Marcos Siega also serve as showrunners. Jesse Peretz, who directed the pilot, also executive produces, and Benoist serves as a producer.

The drama comes from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.