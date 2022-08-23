Scott Foley Joins HBO Max Series ‘The Girls on the Bus’

Scott Foley, who most recently appeared in Fox’s “The Big Leap,” has joined the cast of HBO Max’s upcoming political dramedy “The Girls on the Bus.”

Foley will appear in a recurring role opposite the previously announced cast of Melissa Benoist, Christina Elmore and Natasha Behnam. The series revolves around Sadie McCarthy (Benoist), a journalist who bonds with three female colleagues while covering the ups and downs of a presidential campaign with flawed candidates. Despite working for competing media outlets, the women form a deep connection with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town: the battle for the White House.

Foley will star as a little-known mayor from Kansas who has entered the presidential race.

The 50-year-old actor previously starred and produced ABC’s “Whiskey Cavalier and has appeared in Shondaland productions “Scandal” and “Grey’s Anatomy” as well as “Felicity,” “Scrubs” and “True Blood” as well as films such as “Scream 3.”

“The Girls on the Bus” is inspired by a chapter in Amy Chozick’s book “Chasing Hillary,” and hails from the author and Julie Plec, who are writing and executive producing the series. Benoist also served as a producer on the series, which is being executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Rina Mimoun and Sarah Schechter.