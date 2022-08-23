‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Renewed for Season 12 at HBO

HBO has renewed the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” starring and created by Larry David, for a 12th season.

Originally debuting on HBO in 2001 and with 110 completed episodes to date, “Curb” stars “Seinfeld” co-creator David as an over-the-top version of himself in an “unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his fictionalized life.” The series features a revolving door of guest stars as well as regulars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn and Ted Danson.

Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said in a statement, “Larry outdoes himself season after season and always manages to come back when the audience needs him most. We’re thrilled for him, Jeff Schaffer, and our phenomenal cast to continue making us laugh and cringe in equal measure.”

David added, “Playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honor of my life. In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there’s more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles, and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home. I’ve also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature. I only pray that I can do him justice.”

The sketch and mostly improvised series unravels as seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life precipitate a catastrophic chain of events. In tune with narrative spontaneity, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 12 is created by David, who executive produces along with Garlin and Schaffer. Co-executive producers are Laura Streicher and Jennifer Corey.