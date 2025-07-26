‘Anne Rice’s Talamasca’ Spinoff Taps ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Star Eric Bogosian as Guest Star

“Anne Rice’s Talamasca” will get a visit from a fan-favorite interviewer in its first season.

The AMC drama series, set within the world of Anne Rice’s TV universe including “Interview with the Vampire” and “Mayfair Witches,” shared during its San Diego Comic-Con panel that star Eric Bogosian will reprise his role of reporter and author Daniel Molloy as a crossover character.

The show, which stars Nicholas Denton and Elizabeth McGovern, premieres Sunday, Oct. 26. It also stars William Fichtner and Maisie Richardson-Sellers. Jason Schwartzman is also set to guest star in Season 1.

AMC also shared a new teaser trailer for “Talamasca,” teasing the supernatural spy drama. Inklings of the secret organization’s influence have been referenced across the “Anne Rice” shows, but the spinoff series now puts the agency at the center.

Watch the teaser below:

Play video

Produced by AMC Studios, “Anne Rice’s Talamasca” focuses on a secretive society, comprised of the men and women responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures scattered around the globe.

The show is executive produced by John Lee Hancock (“The Blind Side”) and Mark Lafferty (“The Right Stuff,” “Halt and Catch Fire”), who also serve as

co-showrunners, award-winning producer Mark Johnson and Tom Williams along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice. Hancock also directs.