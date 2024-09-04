‘Anne Rice’s The Talamasca’ Casts Nicholas Denton in Lead Role

AMC’s new series “Anne Rice’s The Talamasca” has found its leading man in Nicholas Denton, the network announced Wednesday.

Denton, who can be seen in Starz’ “Dangerous Liaisons” series and drama series “Glitch,” will lead the cast of AMC’s third Anne Rice series. The project centers on a secretive society called the Talamasca, which aims to contain witches, vampires and other creatures scattered around the globe.

Denton stars as Guy Anatole, who is described as “brilliant, handsome and sharp on the surface, but he’s always known his mind works a little differently.”

“On the cusp of graduating law school, he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world,” the official description for Guy reads. “When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world. But for that balance to hold, and for Guy to survive, he will have to learn to embrace the dark, treacherous depths of his true and singular self.”

The news comes several months after “The Talamasca” was greenlit in June and is currently slated for a 2025 premiere on AMC and AMC+ with production beginning next month in Manchester, England.

John Lee Hancock (“The Blind Side”) and Mark Lafferty (“The Right Stuff,” “Halt and Catch Fire”) are set to serve co-showrunners for the new series and will executive produce alongside Mark Johnson, who oversees the Anne Rice Immortal Universe. Hancock will also direct the series.

“The Talamasca” joins the existing Anne Rice adaptations at AMC, which include “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire” and “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches,” which will return for a second season in early 2025.

Denton is repped by UTA, United Management in Australia and Conway Van Gelder Grant.