‘Rick and Morty’ Spinoff ‘President Curtis’ Set at Adult Swim

If Rick’s battles with the President are your favorite part of “Rick and Morty,” you’re in for a treat. Adult Swim is moving forward with “President Curtis,” a new show set in the original show’s universe that will see Keith David reprise his role as the titular world leader. The announcement was made during Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty” panel on Friday at San Diego Comic-Con.

President Curtis has long been a beloved recurring character on “Rick and Morty.” A sarcastic man who both hates and begrudgingly respects Rick, he often battles and competes with the smartest man in the galaxy, using the U.S. government’s arsenal of top-secret inventions and military secrets. “President Curtis” will follow the Commander-in-Chief and his eccentric staff as they handle all the crises that Rick thinks are beneath him, a long list that includes everything from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations.

The series comes from “Rick and Morty” co-creator Dan Harmon and the original series’ writer and producer James Siciliano, who also serve as executive producers. Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell and Steve Levy also EP. In addition to David, the series will star Stephanie Beatriz (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and Jim Rash (“Community”).

“President Curtis has always been a blast to play,” said David. “Getting to explore his world more deeply in this new series is a dream. I can’t wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn’t around to steal the spotlight.”

Harmon and Siciliano noted that President Curtis has “always” been one of their favorite characters to write. “He’s the only person in the multiverse who can go toe-to-toe with Rick and still hold office,” the duo said. “Now we finally get to go on sci-fi missions from Curtis’ point of view. And with Keith David leading the charge, it’s going to be a wild ride.”

“This is a series we would have greenlit even if it didn’t have anything at all to do with ‘Rick and Morty,’” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim. “President Andre Curtis is just that good of a character.”

This is the third spinoff series set in the “Rick and Morty” universe. In 2022, Adult Swim dropped the 10-episode webseries “Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender.” That was followed by Takashi Sano’s “Rick and Morty: The Anime” that same year.