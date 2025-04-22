Paul Feig Sets First-Look TV Deal With Warner Bros. Television Group

Warner Bros. Television Group has struck a first-look TV deal with writer/director/producer Paul Feig and his producing partner Laura Fischer.

The agreement will see Feigco Entertainment develop and create original programming across all genres, including live-action scripted, unscripted and animation for all platforms, including HBO, Max, external streaming services and the broadcast networks. The multi-year pact marks Feig’s first with the studio. Other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“I’ve long been a fan of Warner Bros. Television Group because of their very diverse and far-reaching slate of quality TV programming,” Feig said in a statement. “So, it’s an absolute honor for Laura Fischer and me to be joining forces with Clancy [Collins White], Parul [Agrawal] and Adrienne [Turner] to create new and innovative shows to entertain viewers in a time when we all desperately need some great escapist fare. Long live WBTVG!”

Feig is best known for creating “Freaks and Geeks,” which earned him two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. He wrote six of the show’s 18 episodes.

He was also a co-executive producer and directed more than a dozen episodes of the Emmy-winning comedy “The Office,” which earned him a Directors Guild Award win, an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Directing in a comedy series and a shared Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series. Additionally, he executive produced the musical comedy-drama series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” and received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Television Movie for the “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” special.

Feig’s other TV credits include directing multiple episodes of “Arrested Development,” “Nurse Jackie,” “Weeds” and “Welcome to Flatch,” on which he also wrote and executive produced. He also executive produced “Love Life” and “Minx.”

On the film side, Feig recently directed and produced “Another Simple Favor,” the sequel to the 2018 thriller “A Simple Favor,” starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively that will debut May 1 on Prime Video. He also directed and produced “The Housemaid,” a film based on the best-selling novel by Freida McFadden starring Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar releasing in theaters on Christmas Day. Additional film credits include directing “Bridesmaids,” “The Heat,” “Ghostbusters” and “Spy” and producing “The Peanuts Movie.”

