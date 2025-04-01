Paul Feig Signs First Look Deal With Lionsgate

Lionsgate has signed director Paul Feig to a first look deal ahead of the release of his psychological thriller “The Housemaid” starring Sydney Sweeney.

Lionsgate film chair Adam Fogelson made the announcement on Tuesday during the studio’s CinemaCon presentation ahead of a sneak peek of “The Housemaid” for movie theater owners in attendance. The deal was made through Feig’s production company Feigco, which he runs with producing partner Laura Fischer.

“From his breakthrough with ‘Bridesmaids’ to his most recent movie ‘The Housemaid,’ I’ve been fortunate enough to work with Paul for 15 years,” said Fogelson. “His sense of character and story are among the best in the business—that’s why his movies are so relentlessly entertaining. Paul and his producing partner Laura are a formidable team, and I’m delighted to be expanding our relationship.”

Feig added, “The reason I wanted to call Lionsgate my home is because working with Adam, Nathan, Erin, and the team is always an incredibly positive experience. Their commitment to theatrical is incredibly important to me, and their support and encouragement to make the movies I’ve wanted to bring to audiences has been tremendously empowering. My films are better for their involvement, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be in business with them.”

In addition to “The Housemaid,” Feig also recently directed “Another Simple Favor,” a sequel to the 2018 Lionsgate film “A Simple Favor” starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively and which will be released on Prime Video on May 1.

“The Housemaid” also stars Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar and follows a housemaid who discovers the dark secrets of the wealthy woman who employs her. The film is based on Freida McFadden’s bestselling novel and will be released in theaters on Christmas Day.

The deal was negotiated by Dan Freedman for Lionsgate. Feig is represented by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.