Phoebe Waller-Bridge Re-Ups With Amazon, Shifts to First-Look Deal

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is sticking with Amazon, shifting from an exclusive overall deal to a new first-look deal with the streamer, TheWrap has learned.

The “Fleabag” creator’s new agreement comes a year after Prime Video greenlit her adaptation of “Tomb Raider,” which will star Sophie Turner as Lara Croft.

Waller-Bridge is the latest to shift to a first-look deal, following J.J. Abrams striking a similar pact with Warner Bros. in December. She first signed an overall deal with the tech giant in 2019, which was subsequently extended in 2023.

The move comes as Amazon MGM Studios head Jen Salke was ousted from her role at the studio last week and will transition to a producing deal.

Salke will not be replaced at the studio. Instead, Mike Hopkins, head of both Amazon MGM and Prime Video, will take full command, with theatrical/streaming film chief Courtenay Valenti and TV chief Vernon Sanders reporting directly to him.

News of the re-upped deal with Waller-Bridge was first reported by Puck.