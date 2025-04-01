Phoebe Waller-Bridge Re-Ups With Amazon, Shifts to First-Look Deal

The “Fleabag” creator previously signed an overall deal with Prime Video in 2019, which was extended in 2023

Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 26, 2023 in London, England.
Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is sticking with Amazon, shifting from an exclusive overall deal to a new first-look deal with the streamer, TheWrap has learned.

The “Fleabag” creator’s new agreement comes a year after Prime Video greenlit her adaptation of “Tomb Raider,” which will star Sophie Turner as Lara Croft.

Waller-Bridge is the latest to shift to a first-look deal, following J.J. Abrams striking a similar pact with Warner Bros. in December. She first signed an overall deal with the tech giant in 2019, which was subsequently extended in 2023.

Joel Crawford/WME Logo (Credit: Getty Images/WME)
Read Next
‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Director Joel Crawford Signs With WME | Exclusive

The move comes as Amazon MGM Studios head Jen Salke was ousted from her role at the studio last week and will transition to a producing deal.

Salke will not be replaced at the studio. Instead, Mike Hopkins, head of both Amazon MGM and Prime Video, will take full command, with theatrical/streaming film chief Courtenay Valenti and TV chief Vernon Sanders reporting directly to him.

News of the re-upped deal with Waller-Bridge was first reported by Puck.

Jennifer Salke, Amazon
Read Next
'Bond Bit Her on the Ass': Jen Salke Exits a Changing Amazon Studios That She Helped Grow | Analysis

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter at TheWrap, writing about the programming, executives and trends in the television and streaming industries. Prior to joining the TheWrap in November 2022, he spent four years at Fox Business as a production assistant and a reporter on its digital team. He has a Bachelor of Science in…

Comments