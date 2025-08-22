The 7 Best New Movies Streaming on Peacock Right Now

Peacock‘s August additions include one of the strangest thrillers of 2025, which flew under the radar when it hit theaters earlier this year, and the film that Brad Pitt credits as pulling him out of an unhealthy period in his career. One of Tom Cruise’s best blockbusters and two of Jack Black’s greatest films have also arrived on the NBCUniversal streaming service.

Together, these movies make up a batch of new arrivals that have given Peacock subscribers plenty of options to watch this month. Here are TheWrap’s picks for some of the best movies that have started streaming on Peacock in August.

“Borderline” (Magnet Releasing) “Borderline” (2025) One of the strangest thrillers of the year, “Borderline,” is finally available to stream on Peacock. Written and directed by “Cocaine Bear” screenwriter Jimmy Warden, the comedic thriller follows a pop star (Samara Weaving) as her home is invaded by a stalker (Ray Nicholson) and she is forced to go along with his delusion that they are destined to be married. Featuring memorable, high-wire performances from Nicholson, Weaving and Jimmie Fails, “Borderline” is a fittingly deranged film packed full of wild twists and enough indirect pop culture references to delight certain in-the-know viewers and pique the interest of others. The film garnered a muted reception when it was released in March, but anyone interested in catching something both new and distinct should look no further than “Borderline.”

“Seven” (New Line Cinema) “Seven” (1995) It’s not hard to see why Brad Pitt credits “Seven” with pulling him out of a funk — both personally and professionally. While the David Fincher-directed thriller contains moments of sleepy, rain-soaked despair and atmospheric reflection, watching it feels like getting a sharp jolt to your system. The serial killer thriller follows a pair of detectives, the fresh-faced David Mills (Brad Pitt) and the disillusioned William Somerset (Morgan Freeman), as they investigate a series of killings styled after the seven deadly sins. Before long, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a maniacal serial killer with a sickly obsessive mind and a grotesque imagination. Crafted with Fincher’s signature attention to detail and precise visual style, “Seven” is so much more than just its iconic ending. Its conclusion is, in fact, just the tip of a spear that unerringly cuts right through anyone who comes into contact with it — or, in this case, watches it. Read Next

“Bring It On” (Universal Pictures) “Bring It On” (2000) “Bring It On” is a cheerleader comedy so good that no film has come close to challenging its iconic status. Directed by “Ant-Man” filmmaker Peyton Reed, the teen comedy follows the two leaders (Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union) of opposing high-school cheerleading teams as they prepare themselves and their teammates for a forthcoming national cheerleading competition. Finding the perfect line between good-hearted humor and teen satire, “Bring It On” is overflowing with memorable lines and moments. Several fictional cheers from the film have been memorized and recited by viewers over the years, and it was so quickly embraced by teen moviegoers after its initial theatrical release that to call it a “cult classic” would be to understate its impact and place in contemporary movie history. A perennial sleepover classic, its newfound presence on Peacock should just make it easier to younger viewers to discover its enduring charm and magic for the first time.

“Edge of Tomorrow” (Warner Bros. Pictures) “Edge of Tomorrow” (2014) Tom Cruise has spent the majority of the last 20 years making sequels. Tucked in between all of his recent “Mission: Impossible,” “Jack Reacher” and “Top Gun” adventures, though, is 2014’s “Edge of Tomorrow.” The Doug Liman-directed sci-fi film boasts a co-writing credit by “Mission: Impossible” veteran Christopher McQuarrie, and the movie itself has just as much heart and thrilling action as all of McQuarrie and Cruise’s best collaborations, despite not being directed by the former. Based on a Japanese novel by Hiroshi Sakurazaka, the film follows an American major (Cruise) who ends up caught in the middle of a war against Earth’s alien invaders, which traps him in a time loop where death or victory are the only ways out. Featuring a scene-stealing supporting turn by Emily Blunt, “Edge of Tomorrow” is one of the best blockbusters Cruise has ever made. Anchored by an uncharacteristically vulnerable performance from Cruise, the film works on just about every level, which is why its fanbase has continued to grow across the 11 years since its initial theatrical release.

“Good Will Hunting” (Miramax Films) “Good Will Hunting” (1997) An oft-quoted classic that launched stars and co-writers Matt Damon and Ben Affleck into the stratosphere, “Good Will Hunting” still feels a bit like a miracle. Set in Boston in the late ’90s, the film follows a college janitor and secret mathematical genius (Damon) whose many walls and buried traumas are exposed by his new relationships with Skylar (Minnie Driver), a Harvard medical student who wants to love him, and Dr. Sean Maguire (Robin Williams), a humble, wise therapist who is assigned to evaluate him. “Good Will Hunting” famously garnered Williams his first and only Oscar win, and his performance in it is a true highlight in a film brimming with affecting interpersonal drama, humor and startling, clear-eyed insight into everyday human behavior. It is an odd movie — very little happens in it — and yet watching it feels like experiencing one long intake of breath. Its understated, quietly hopeful conclusion, in turn, offers enough of an exhale-like kind of catharsis to justify the film’s status as a bona fide classic.

“School of Rock” (Paramount Pictures) “School Of Rock” (2003) Speaking of bona fide classics, director Richard Linklater’s “School of Rock” is the inimitable, ingenious comedy that inspired an entire generation of kids to fight the man and believe in the genuine, awesome power of rock ‘n’ roll. Could that be a hyperbolic assessment of the film’s quality and impact?… No chance. Written by “White Lotus” creator Mike White, the comedy follows a broke rock musician (Jack Black) who poses as a substitute teacher at a private prep school and forms a band with his sheltered fifth-grade students. Black is at his most electric and likable as the film’s lead, and Linklater and White handle the film’s patently absurd story with the playful humor and enthusiastic sincerity that it demands. It’s hilarious, rousing and immensely entertaining, a rock song whose melody proves difficult to forget — not that you’d want to anyway.