Peacock to Hike Monthly Subscription Prices by $3, Test Cheaper Tier With Limited Offerings

The Premium plan grows to $10.99 and Premium Plus to $16.99, while the Select tier is priced at $7.99

Peacock is about to get more expensive, with the NBCUniversal-owned streamer raising the price of its Premium and Premium Plus tiers by $3 to $10.99 and $16.99 per month, or $109.99 and $169.99 per year, respectively. The hikes will take effect for new and returning customers on July 23 and existing customers on Aug. 22.

The company will also start testing a new Select tier, which will feature  current seasons of NBC and Bravo programming and a broad assortment of library titles priced at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

This price hike comes just as “Love Island USA” has come to an end, a series that ranked as the No. 2 reality title on streaming for five weeks in a row as well as the summer’s No. 1 reality title on streaming for the second year in a row. It also comes ahead of “The Traitors” Season 4, another popular reality show that’s expected to return in 2026.

Peacock also has several live events on the horizon. Starting in the fall, the streamer will be home to “Sunday Night Football” as well as the NBA and WNBA, the result of a major media rights deal that will reportedly cost NBCUniversal $2.45 billion a year. Additionally, games from Premier League Big Ten, the FIFA World Cup in Spanish, the Super Bowl LX and NBA All-Star Weekend will be coming to the platform. NBC and Peacock will be home to the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics in February 2026.

As for scripted entertainment, several blockbusters will be coming to Peacock, including “Jurassic World Rebirth,” “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Wicked: For Good.” New scripted originals like“The Paper” and NBC and Bravo favorites such as “Saturday Night Live,” the WWE, and the “Law & Order,” “Chicago” and “Real Housewives” franchises will also have new seasons and episodes coming to the platform.

