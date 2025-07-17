Netflix’s Global Ads Measurement VP Julie DeTraglia Exits as Company Shifts Ad Leadership | Exclusive

Netflix’s vice president of global ads measurement Julie DeTraglia is exiting the streamer, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

DeTraglia, who joined the company in 2022 as it was ramping up its advertising business, departs as part of a strategic shift to regionalize Netflix’s ad leadership.

“Julie has been an integral asset to building the foundation of our advertising business, and has fostered great relationships with our global measurement partners,” Netflix advertising president Amy Reinhard said in a statement. “I want to thank her for her countless contributions and efforts that will continue to set Netflix up for success.”

DeTraglia’s departure comes after Netflix held its annual upfront presentation to advertisers in May and is set to report earnings after the bell on Thursday.

DeTraglia led the team that oversees Netflix’s ratings partnerships with Nielsen and VideoAmp.

In addition to DeTraglia, Netflix ad executives who have departed the company since 2022 include former vice president of ad sales Peter Naylor, who left the company in April 2024, and Reinhard’s predecessor Jeremi Gorman, who exited Netflix in October 2023.

More to come…



