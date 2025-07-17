Netflix’s Global Ads Measurement VP Julie DeTraglia Exits as Company Shifts Ad Leadership | Exclusive

The executive’s departure comes as Netflix aims to regionalize the streamer’s ad ranks

julie-detraglia-netflix
Julie DeTraglia (Netflix)

Netflix’s vice president of global ads measurement Julie DeTraglia is exiting the streamer, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

DeTraglia, who joined the company in 2022 as it was ramping up its advertising business, departs as part of a strategic shift to regionalize Netflix’s ad leadership.

“Julie has been an integral asset to building the foundation of our advertising business, and has fostered great relationships with our global measurement partners,” Netflix advertising president Amy Reinhard said in a statement. “I want to thank her for her countless contributions and efforts that will continue to set Netflix up for success.”

DeTraglia’s departure comes after Netflix held its annual upfront presentation to advertisers in May and is set to report earnings after the bell on Thursday.

"Assassin's Creed: Shadows" (Credit: Ubisoft)
Read Next
'Assassin's Creed' Netflix Series Is a Go

DeTraglia led the team that oversees Netflix’s ratings partnerships with Nielsen and VideoAmp.

In addition to DeTraglia, Netflix ad executives who have departed the company since 2022 include former vice president of ad sales Peter Naylor, who left the company in April 2024, and Reinhard’s predecessor Jeremi Gorman, who exited Netflix in October 2023.

More to come…

Read Next
Netflix's Bela Bajaria Dishes on History-Making 'Adolescence' Emmy Noms and 'Squid Game' Snub


Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter at TheWrap, writing about the programming, executives and trends in the television and streaming industries. Prior to joining the TheWrap in November 2022, he spent four years at Fox Business as a production assistant and a reporter on its digital team. He has a Bachelor of Science in…

Comments