Netflix Ad Tier Surpasses 94 Million Monthly Active Users Globally

Netflix’s ad-supported tier has surpassed 94 monthly active users globally, up 34% from 70 million reported in November, with the offering’s members spending an average of 41 hours per month.

“When you compare us to our competitors, attention starts higher and ends much higher,” Netflix ad president Amy Reinhard said during the streamer’s upfront presentation on Wednesday. “And even more impressive, members pay as much attention to mid-roll ads as they do to the shows and movies themselves.”

Netflix has previously said it remains on track to reach “sufficient scale” with its ad-supported offering in 2025 and has forecasted ad revenue will double for the year. The ad tier accounts for over 50% of new sign-ups in the 12 countries where the offering is available.

The company also recently expanded its in-house ad tech platform to the U.S. on April 1 following a launch in Canada and is on track to roll it out in the remaining 10 countries where its ad-supported offering is available by June, with it going live in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region next week.

Additionally, Netflix has launched new interactive midroll and pause ad formats incorporating generative AI, which will be available by 2026 in all ad-supported markets, new first-party measurement solutions, including a “brand lift capability tying viewing behaviors to consumer brand perceptions,” more options and deal types for flexible buying and new third-party data partnerships with Experian and Acxiom.

The update come as Netflix is eyeing a $1 trillion market capitalization by 2030. Its ambitious plan, which executives have called a “long-term aspiration” rather than formal guidance, aims to double its revenue to $78 billion and triple its operating income to around $30 billion by 2030. It’s also forecasting about 410 million subscribers and roughly $9 billion in global ad sales by 2030, according to figures leaked to the Wall Street Journal.