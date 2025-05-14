Dan Levy’s First TV Series Since ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Headlines New Netflix Shows and Movies to Come

Netflix announced five new series and two films as part of its 2025 advertiser upfronts presentation in New York on Wednesday, including a new untitled series from Dan Levy.

On the scripted series side, Netflix announced three new titles, perhaps the most anticipated of which is a new show from “Schitt’s Creek” creator and star Levy and “Bottoms” star Rachel Sennott. Described as a family crime comedy, the eight-episode series is set to go into production in 2025. The show follows two “deeply incapable siblings” who are blackmailed into entering into a life of organized crime, a logline reads. Taylor Ortega will star in the series as will Laurie Metcalf.

“I’m so excited to be bringing this truly chaotic family story to life with Netflix. Thrilled with the team we’re building both behind the scenes and in front of the camera. Taylor Ortega is going to become a household name and it’s been my life’s mission to get to call Laurie Metcalf ‘mother,’” Levy said in a statement to press. “Looking forward to getting to share this with everyone.”

Next up is “All the Sinners Bleed,” a series adaptation of S. A. Cosby thriller novel of the same name. Cosby will serve as an executive producer on the series, which comes from Higher Ground under its creative partnership as well as Amblin Entertainment. Joe Robert Cole will adapt the project, serve as its showrunner and direct several episodes of the nine-episode series. The show will follow the first Black sheriff in a Bible Belt county who is investigating a serial killer targeting Black communities in Southern Virginia. Along the way, he’ll be haunted by his FBI past as well as his mother’s untimely death.

Speaking of dramatic stories, Netflix is also moving forward with “The Body,” an eight-episode series that will be showrun and directed by Quinn Shephard. “After a dance-team initiation gone wrong, a group of badly behaved Catholic school girls begin having prophetic visions that set off mass hysteria in their town,” a logline for the series reads. Amy Israel, Peter Chernin and Josh Stern will executive produce the project for North Road and Riley Keough, Gina Gammell and Sacha Ben Harroche will EP for Felix Culpa.

Moving onto unscripted, Netflix will be bringing back a classic: “Star Search.” And yes, it’s going to be live. The talent competition show will highlight up-and-comers across four categories: music, dance, variety/comedy and kids. The show promises to have weekly eliminations, and new episodes will air on Netflix twice weekly via live stream. The streamer will also be implementing a voting system that will let the viewers determine which contestants move forward. The host and judges for “Star Search” will be announced at a later date.

The first iteration of the talent competition series helped launch the careers of mega stars like Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Dave Chappelle, Christina Aguilera and Adam Sandler. This new version comes from Jesse Collins Entertainment, which is behind the Primetime Emmys, American Music Awards and the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Madison Merritt and Elaine Metaxas will executive produce for Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jason Raff, known for his work on “America’s Got Talent,” will serve as showrunner.

Adding to its extensive sports arsenal, Netflix will be moving forward with a three-episode docuseries about football star and coach Deion Sanders. “With an unmatched inside look, the series will explore Sanders’ evolution from a two-sport phenom to a culture-defining coach and media personality,” a logline for “Prime Time” reads.

The series comes from SMAC Entertainment, Skydance Sports and NFL Films with Constance Schwartz-Morini and FredAnthony Smith set to executive produce for SMAC Entertainment. Jesse Sisgold, Jason T. Reed and Jon Weinbach will EP for Skydance Sports, and Jessica Boddy, Keith Cossrow, Ross Ketover and Ken Rodgers will EP for NFL Films. Courtland Bragg and Terrell Riley will direct, and Bennett Viseltear will serve as its showrunner. The series is currently in production and is set to premiere in 2026.

Finally, on the film side, Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and Daisy Edgar-Jones will star in the heist feature “Here Comes the Flood.” The movie comes from Academy Award nominated director Fernando Meirelles, best known for his work on “The Two Popes” and “City of God.” Simon Kinberg will write. Samson Mucke will executive produce the movie while Kinberg and Audrey Chon will produce for Genre Films. Meirelles will also serve as a producer.

“An unconventional heist movie about a bank guard, a teller and a master thief in a deadly game of cons and double crosses,” a logline for the movie reads.

The second new movie Netflix announced during its upfront presentation was “Fight for ’84,” which will star Jamie Foxx. The movie will come from Andrés Baiz and will follow a new boxing coach that’s brought in to rebuild the team after the U.S. Olympic Boxing Team is tragically killed in a plane crash in 1980. That coach will “rebuild the team from scratch and lead them to victory at the ‘84 Olympics, winning the most medals in Olympic boxing history,” a logline for the project reads.

Academy Award nominees Andrea Berloff, John Gatins and Andy Weiss will write the movie. Additionally, Weiss will executive produce for A WeBros Entertainment Production, while Henry Tillman and Datari Turner will also EP. The movie’s producers include Eric Newman for Grand Electric and Bryan Unkeless for Night Owl as well as Foxx and Michael W. Abbott for A Move Films Production.