Netflix Breaks Ground on Fort Monmouth Production Facility in New Jersey

Netflix has broken ground on the construction of its new state-of-the-art production facility at Fort Monmouth in New Jersey.

The streamer will invest $1 billion to transform the 292-acre former U.S. Army installation into an East Coast production hub with 12 soundstages totaling nearly 500,000 square feet, as well as areas to support “film uses and community amenities.”

“Netflix is proud to invest in American innovation and the creative community. We estimate that these studios will create thousands of jobs for New Jersey residents, billions of dollars in economic output, and many other cultural benefits to the region and state,” co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “We’re excited to continue our investment in the U.S. and New Jersey in the coming years.”

Netflix, which has contributed $125 billion to the U.S. economy and hired more than 140,000 cast and crew members in the past four years, first began looking at bidding on the Fort Monmouth property in 2021.

In the past three years, Netflix worked with the cities of Eatontown and Oceanport, as well as Monmouth County, to secure approvals for the initial phase of the proposed facility. However, further approvals are required before Netflix Studios Fort Monmouth can fully undertake construction.

A visual representation of the entrance to Netflix Studios Fort Monmouth (Credit: Netflix)

Demolition is expected to take around 13 months and the studio is projected to open in 2028.

In addition to Fort Monmouth, Netflix recently revealed plans to expand its New Mexico production hub. Other Netflix production hubs are located in Los Angeles, London, Madrid, Vancouver and Toronto.