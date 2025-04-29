Netflix Unveils 4 New Series as Part of $1 Billion Investment in Mexico

Netflix has unveiled four new series currently filming in Mexico as part of the streamer’s $1 billion investment in film and TV production in the country.

Production is officially underway on “Santita,” which hails from director Rodrigo García and stars Gael García Bernal, Carolina Rivera’s “Amor de oficina,” “I’m not afraid” (“No tengo miedo”), which is based on Niccolò Ammaniti’s Italian novel, and “Corruptors” (“Los corruptores”) based on the novel of the same name by Jorge Zepeda Patterson, Netflix announced Tuesday.

Additionally, the streamer wrapped filming on “Lovesick” (“Mal de amores”), the adaptation of Ángeles Mastretta’s novel, which is directed by her daughter, Catalina Aguilar Mastretta.

“Santita” will star Paulina Dávila and Gael García, while “Amor de oficina,” the new comedy by Carolina Rivera (“Daughter from Another Mother,” “The Manny” and “The War Next-Door”), stars Diego Klein and Ana González Bello.

Likewise, “I’m not Afraid,” which will be directed by Ernesto Contreras, will star Luis Alberti, Fátima Molina, Yoshira Escárrega, Humberto Busto and Leidi Gutierrez, and “Corruptors” will feature a cast including Michel Brown, Zuria Vega, Osvaldo Benavides and Raúl Briones.

“We continue to expand the range of stories to be told, but always betting on their authenticity,” Netflix Mexico VP of content Carolina Leconte said in a statement. “To achieve this, we are investing even more resources and efforts in the development phase of these productions, because dedicating more time to this phase brings tremendous benefits for both creators and audiences.”

The new series join Netflix’s slate of Mexican-created series including “Snakes and Ladders,” “The Dead Girls,” “How to Win the Lottery,” “The Gringo Hunters,” “Unspeakable Sins” and “No One Saw Us Leave,” all of which are gearing up for a 2025 release.

The news of the series greenlights comes just over two months after Netflix pledged to invest $1 billion in film and TV production in Mexico in an effort to grow “the audiovisual industry and [create] jobs and opportunities all across the country.”