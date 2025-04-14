Netflix’s ‘Zero Day’ Added $146 Million to New York Economy

Netflix’s “Zero Day” added $146 million to New York’s economy, the streamer and the Motion Picture Association revealed in new data released Monday.

The Robert De Niro-led limited series, which supported 2,073 local cast and crew, filmed for 103 days in Brooklyn’s Steiner Studios, Manhattan and Queens; across Westchester County, including Briarcliff Manor, Pleasantville, Purchase, Rye Brook, and Sleepy Hollow; Nyack in Rockland County; and on Long Island, specifically in Oyster Bay Cove.

The production’s local spend included over $1 million on catering and other food items; more than $1 million on lodging and accommodations; over $1 million on transportation, including truck and car rentals; more than $450,000 spent locally on hardware and lumber; more than $24 million spent locally on purchases and rentals, and more.

“Zero Day” also participated in New York’s film and TV tax credit program, which Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed extending and enhancing this year.

In the limited series, De Niro stars as former U.S. president George Mullen, who comes out of retirement from politics to lead the Zero Day Commission, a task force made to hunt down the perpetrators of a devastating cyberattack responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans, only to discover a vast web of lies and conspiracies.

In addition to De Niro, “Zero Day” stars Angela Bassett, Lizzy Caplan, Matthew Modine, Jesse Plemons, Connie Britton, Joan Allen and Dan Stevens.

“Netflix’s ‘Zero Day’ takes global audiences through twists and turns in pursuit of the truth — but the economic value of its production is undeniable,” MPA chair and CEO Charles Rivkin said in a statement. “This gripping thriller created high-quality jobs for New Yorkers, pumped critical growth into the local economy and delivered investments to small businesses statewide.”

The series comes from co-creators Eric Newman (“Griselda”) and Noah Oppenheim (“Jackie”). Lesli Linka Glatter (“Homeland,” “Mad Men” and “Love & Death”) is an executive producer as well as the director of all six episodes. De Niro, Michael S. Schmidt and Jonathan Glickman also executive produce the series.

All episodes of “Zero Day” are now streaming on Netflix.