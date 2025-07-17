‘Assassin’s Creed’ Netflix Series Is a Go

After years of development, Netflix has ordered “Assassin’s Creed” to series as a live-action adaptation of the long-running Ubisoft video game. Roberto Patino (“DMZ,” “Westworld,” “Sons of Anarchy”) and David Wiener (“Halo”) will serve as creators, showrunners, and executive producers.

“Assassin’s Creed is a high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind’s future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will,” the forthcoming show’s logline reads. “The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny.”

“We’ve been fans of Assassin’s Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin’s Creed opens to us,” Wiener and Patino said in a joint statement. “Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story — about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance.

“But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time,” they continued. “And it’s about what we stand to lose as a species, when those connections break. We’ve got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we’re committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet.”

The show follows a live-action feature film adaptation of the franchise that was released in 2016 starring Michael Fassbender. The movie failed to connect with critics or audiences and franchise plans were scuttled.

“When we first announced our partnership with Ubisoft in 2020, we set out with an ambitious goal to bring the rich, expansive world of Assassin’s Creed to life in bold new ways,” says Peter Friedlander, Netflix’s Vice President, Scripted Series. “Now, after years of dedicated collaboration, it’s inspiring to see just how far that vision has come. Guided by the deft hands of Roberto Patino and David Wiener, the team has carefully crafted an epic adventure that both honors the legacy of the Assassin’s Creed franchise and invites longtime fans and newcomers alike to experience the thrill of the Brotherhood as never before.”

In addition to Wiener and Patino, executive producers include Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin, Austin Dill for Ubisoft Film & Television, and Matt O’Toole.

“We are so excited to work alongside Roberto, David, and our Netflix partners to bring this beloved franchise to series,” said Boykin, executive producer and head of content at Ubisoft Film & Television. “We look forward to delivering an experience that speaks to the heart of what fans love about Assassin’s Creed, while introducing its unforgettable worlds and timeless themes to new audiences worldwide.”