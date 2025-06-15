7 Best Anime Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

As Netflix cranks it up a notch with its growing number of anime films, we’re here to tell you what’s the best from the bunch.

Netflix has continued to delve deeper and deeper into Japanese animation by licensing several major titles and crafting its own original works. It’s the very reason why the streamer has become a force in the entertainment sector, as it now boasts a slate that satisfies the everyday anime lover.

And because of that, TheWrap decided to outline the seven best titles Netflix has in its library right now. Here are the titles we think you should watch.

“Mary and the Witch’s Flower”

“Mary and the Witch’s Flower” (GKids)

If you’re a fan of animator and director Hiromasa Yonebayashi’s work, which includes mega anime film hits “Ponyo,” “The Boy and the Heron,” “Howl’s Moving Castle,” and more, then “Mary and the Witch’s Flower” will be an absolutely fantastical treat. After following a strange cat into a mysterious forest where she finds a broomstick and a “Fly-by-Night” flower, the broom takes a young girl named Mary to a school of magic that’s nestled in the clouds. But the institution isn’t all glitz and glam; there are dark things happening there that could put Mary’s life in danger.

“Suzame” (2022)

“Suzume” (Crunchyroll)

Makoto Shinkai’s hit adventurous drama received wide acclaim when it dropped in 2022. Between its gorgeous visuals, detailed settings, and heartwarming story, there are so many things to love about this film. The movie is centered on the teen girl named Suzume, who’s able to see supernatural beings, and sets out on a mission to save her country after a wave of an insidious force takes over the skies and onto the land.

“Grave of the Fireflies” (1988)

“Grave of the Fireflies” (GKids)

Don’t let the smiles in the photo fool you, this war drama is going to totally tear your heart to shreds. The Isao Takahata-directed film is a semi-autobiographical story that’s based on the true story of Akiyuki Nosaka and his own experiences during the tail-end of World War II in Kobe, Japan. The anime adaptation of Nosaka’s short story follows the tragic journey of two siblings who rely on one another to survive through the perils of the way.

“Child of Kamiari Month” (2021)

“Child of Kamiari Month” (Linden Films)

In Takana Shirai, Toshinari Shinohe’s Kanna was born as a descendant of gods, and a year after losing her mother, she learns that she must head out on the trail to a sacred land called Izumo, where for an annual gathering of gods.

“Blue Giant” (2023)

“Blue Giant” (Toho Animation)

“Blue Giant” is like an anime film version of “Whiplash,” but the main character plays the saxophone and there’s no emotionally and verbally abusive instructor. However, it’s just as exciting to watch Dai Miyamoto and his passion to become the best saxophone player of his time. And the story jumps off after Dai attends a live jazz performance where his unknown love for the genre is sparked. But with no formal education in the craft and his inability to read sheet music, his desire to be the absolute best will be tested.

“5 Centimeters per Second” (2007)

“5 Centimeters per Second” (CoMix Wave Films)

Of course, we had to throw in a good romantic film for the lovers. Makota Shinkai’s “5 Centimeters per Second” is about how well the relationship between two close friends, Tono Takaki and Shinohara Akari, will last after Akari moves to another city. While they remain in contact, the biggest wedge between them ends up being their reluctance to share their true feelings for each other.

“A Whisker Away” (2020)

“A Whisker Away” (Netflix)

Would you be willing to turn yourself into a cat to grab your crush’s attention? No? OK, well, it’s definitely fun watching young student Miyo Sasaki try her luck at it in “A Whisker Away.” She’s a strange kid who lives in an even stranger world where humans and animals can swap bodies. To gain the attention of her love interest, Kento Hinode, she transforms herself into a cat. However, her real life and the nine new ones she’s acquired start to blur, leaving her in a furry situation she’ll struggle to get out of.