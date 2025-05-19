‘S.W.A.T. EXILES’ Spinoff Series Ordered for 10 Episodes by Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television has ordered new spinoff series “S.W.A.T. EXILES,” which will star Shemar Moore reprising his role as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, the production company announced Sunday.

Sony will produce and distribute the 10-episode “S.W.A.T.” spinoff series worldwide, with development underway and production scheduled for this summer in Los Angeles.

“My eight seasons on ‘S.W.A.T.’ have been epic and memorable,” Moore said. “We entertained the world, defied the odds, came back from the dead twice, and continued to woo fans and families worldwide. I am excited for this next generation and iteration of ‘S.W.A.T.’ with Sony. Katherine Pope, Neal H. Moritz, Jason Ning, and I will keep the franchise, thrill ride action, heartfelt drama, and storytelling of ‘S.W.A.T.‘ alive. WE DON’T LOSE!!!! ROLL SWAT!!!.”

The original “S.W.A.T.” series has reached over 1 billion hours watched worldwide, landing in the top 10 out of 47 countries throughout its eight-season run.

“We are thrilled to usher this beloved franchise into a new era with “S.W.A.T. EXILES,” said Keith Le Goy, Sony Pictures Television chair. “We believe in championing powerful storytelling and in our teams’ exceptional ability to create and deliver these stories to audiences around the world. This belief is embedded in our DNA and central to every decision we make.”

The spinoff follows a high-profile mission that goes haywire, after Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson is pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental SWAT unit made up of untested recruits.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the next chapter of ‘S.W.A.T.’ to life — both for our incredibly dedicated fans of the original franchise and for a new generation of viewers,” said Sony president Katherine Pope. “We’re grateful to our incredible partners Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Jason Ning and Shemar Moore for embarking on this journey with us. This team’s commitment to the global fanbase, to our beloved crew and to our city runs deep!”

Ning will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Other executive producers include Moore, James Scura, Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Sony to bring S.W.A.T. EXILES to life. It’s an incredible honor to carry forward the legacy of a show that fans around the world have come to love. Working with Shemar Moore, who defines what it means to be a leading man, and introducing a new generation of characters into this world is a dream,” said Ning.