SNL: Scarlett Johansson Leads First Class Rap Battle in ‘Please Don’t Destroy’ Sketch with Bad Bunny | Video

“SNL” host Scarlett Johansson introduced the “Please Don’t Destroy” trio to first-class flying in last night’s final installment of the season, but things took a sour note when the group realized they’d be landing at the problem-plagued Newark Liberty International Airport — and doing so at the mercy of newbie airport controller Bad Bunny.

The sketch began with Johansson, who hosted the season finale, offers to pay for a first-class trip for the group. Upon boarding the plane the surroundings turned into a rap video set, with Johansson dropping a few bars of her own.

Things took a downward turn after the actress told the guys they would be landing at Newark — the very same airport that has contended with outages and scaled back operations in recent weeks. John Higgins stopped to ask if planes have been crashing at Newark, but Ben Marshall answered, “I think they’re just losing them.” Johansson then dropped a truly depressing line, “The crashing is happening everywhere all the time now.”

Higgins asked his flightmates for something to calm his nerves, but Martin Herlihy could also cough up the first episode of “Lost.” As the trio lost the plot to mayhem, Herlihy yelled, “Looks like this is it guys. Anything to get off your chest?”

“This might sound corny but the only thing I regret is that ‘Avengers’ didn’t make more money at the box office,” said Johansson answered.

It was then that the group discovered their fate was in the hands of musical guest Bad Bunny, playing a newbie air traffic controller.

Watch the sketch in the video above.