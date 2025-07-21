‘Bachelor’ Alum Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe to Host Hulu’s Dating Show for Virgins

“The Bachelor” alum Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe have been tapped to host Hulu’s upcoming reality dating show, which finds its cast in a group of virgins.

Underwood and Bristowe, who both headlined seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” respectively will guide the singles’ journey on the new series, which has been renamed from original title “Virgin Island” to “Are You My First?”

The cast members will be free to explore their connections without judgment, per the official logline, “allowing these sexy young singles to embark on a heated yet heartfelt journey packed with romantic dates, revealing challenges and new love interests eager to find ‘the one.’ Who will find that special someone? And who will go home hot, bothered and heartbroken?”

The show premieres Monday, Aug. 18, on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

Underwood made his reality TV debut on “The Bachelorette” dating Becca Kufrin, before appearing on “Bachelor in Paradise” and then becoming “The Bachelor,” where he revealed he was a virgin when beginning production on the show. Underwood later came out as gay, and his journey was documented in the docuseries “Coming Out Colton.” This will mark his first time hosting a reality TV series.

Bristowe has similar roots on “The Bachelor” franchise, as she appeared on “The Bachelor” before later becoming “The Bachelorette.” The new series marks Bristowe’s second reality TV hosting gig after she and Tayshia Adams cohosted hosted “The Bachelorette” Season 17.

The news comes just shortly after former “Bachelorette” Gabby Windey was announced as host of the Hulu reality series “Love Overboard,” which is slated to debut in 2026.

Produced by ITV America and Plimsoll Productions, “Are You My First?” is executive produced by Peter Geist, David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, James Barker, Grant Mansfield, Karen Plumb and Alan Eyres, with German Abarca and Kendall Elrod serving as co-executive producers.