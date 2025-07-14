‘The Traitors’ Winner Gabby Windey to Host Hulu Dating Show ‘Love Overboard’

Gabby Windey, the reality TV personality best known for stints on “The Bachelorette” and “The Traitors,” has been tapped to host Hulu’s “Love Overboard.”

Windey, who recently won Season 3 of Peacock’s “The Traitors,” will serve as host of the new reality dating series hailing from Alex Cooper’s Unwell Productions, the streamer announced Monday.

“Love Overboard,” which follows singles ready to mingle aboard a luxury yacht, is slated to debut in 2026 on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

The official logline for the new series is as follows: “Get ready to hit the high seas with ‘Love Overboard!’ Step aboard the ultimate luxury yacht, where sexy singles are ready to mix and mingle … and find love. But there’s a twist … gaining access to the yacht’s extravagant amenities won’t be so simple. As the journey unfolds, romance ignites; alliances form; and hearts are shattered. In the end, only one couple will reign supreme. Who will rise to the top, and who will be left stranded?”

“Love Overboard” marks Windey’s first time as a host. Windey made her reality TV debut on “The Bachelor” Season 26, where she dated Clayton Echard, before she became one of the two leading ladies alongside Rachel Recchia for “The Bachelorette.”

After “The Bachelorette,” she appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” Season 3, and she was cast on Season 3 of Peacock reality competition show “The Traitors.” Windey was among the winners of Season 3 alongside fellow faithfuls Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Dolores Catania and Dylan Efron. She also hosts “Long Winded with Gabby Windey.”

“Love Overboard” is produced by Unwell Productions, Jeff Jenkins Productions in association with 3BMG and Walt Disney Television Alternative. Cooper executive produces alongside Matt Kaplan and Mina Lefevre for Unwell Productions while Jeff Jenkins, Russell Jay-Staglik and Jason Ehrlich EP for Jeff Jenkins Productions and Ross Weintraub and Reinout Oerlemans EP for 3BMG.