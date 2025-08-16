No One Seems to Know if Deadpool Is in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ – Despite Ryan Reynolds’ Teasing

Is Deadpool going to be in “Avengers: Doomsday” or not?

That seems to be the question fans are asking, despite teasing by Ryan Reynolds and conflicting reports by two trade outlets. On Tuesday, Reynolds posted an Avengers logo on his Instagram that had been tagged with graffiti which sent fans into a tizzy.

Reynolds IG post has received over a million likes at press time. On Friday, the Hollywood Reporter said in its Heatvision newsletter: “Sources tell Heat Vision that yes, Deadpool will appear in Avengers: Doomsday.”

However, the Hollywood Reporter didn’t post that item on the site. Which raises the question, how confident are those sources?

Then later on Friday Deadline came out with a rebuttal of sorts: “Sources tell us that they haven’t seen Reynolds on set in London, and he isn’t set to appear in the next two ‘Avengers’ movie ‘Doomsday.’”

Just because Reynolds isn’t on the call sheet today, doesn’t mean he isn’t in the movie. After all, Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige previously said at CinemaCon that more actors will be announced and TheWrap also previously reported that there are still more names to come.

So which outlet is right? According to insiders we spoke to, we haven’t seen that last of Deadpool, and will see him next in “Avengers: Doomsday.” But no one is going on the record about it — yet.

“Avengers: Doomsday” will be released on Dec. 18. 2026.

A rep for Marvel Studios could not be reached for comment.