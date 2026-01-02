The Top 21 New Movies Streaming Right Now

New year, new you and new streaming movies.

2026 has arrived and January sees several new movies hitting Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV and beyond. We’ve put together a curated list of the best of the best, including a new Netflix crime thriller starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, the adaptation of Emily Henry’s bestseller “People We Meet on Vacation” and the streaming debut of one of Disney’s biggest box office blunders of 2025.

Check out the best new movies streaming in January 2026 below.

Tron: Ares

Jared Leto and Greta Lee in “Tron: Ares” (Disney)

Disney+ – Jan. 7

The Disney sequel flopped in theaters, but now you can judge for yourself whether the “Tron” franchise was worth resurrecting with Jared Leto or not. The Oscar-winning actor plays an AI-driven program who enters the real world and begins to question his militarized programming. Daft Punk gets replaced by Nine Inch Nails on the soundtrack while Joachim Rønning steps into the director’s chair after Joseph Kosinski directed 2010’s stylish “Tron: Legacy.”

People We Meet on Vacation

Emily Bader and Tom Blyth in “People We Meet on Vacation” (Credit: Netflix)

Netflix – Jan. 9

Emily Henry’s wildly popular bestseller is now a Netflix rom-com. “People We Meet on Vacation” follows two close friends who spend every summer vacationing with one another, regardless of where each is at in their personal lives. But are they just friends or are the destined to, as Taylor Swift would put it, ruin the friendship by crossing over into lovers. The very charming Emily Bader (“My Lady Jane”) and Tom Blyth (“The Hunger Games: Songbirds and Snakes”) star.

The James Bond Franchise

Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas in “No Time to Die” (MGM/EON)

Netflix – Jan. 16

In a licensing deal with Amazon, all 26 James Bond films are coming to Netflix, including 1983’s non-EON production “Never Say Never Again” starring Sean Connery. That’s “Dr. No” up through Daniel Craig’s phenomenal sendoff “No Time to Die,” which makes it the perfect time to strike up a Bond movie marathon. Fair warning, a lot of these movies are not that great, but there’s a certain charm to each era that makes it all watchable. And the high points – “Goldfinger,” “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” “Goldeneye,” “Casino Royale,” “Skyfall,” etc. — are really high.

Twinless

Dylan O’Brien and James Sweeney appear in Twinless by James Sweeney (Photo by Greg Cotten)

Hulu – Jan. 16

The less you know about “Twinless” going in the better, but suffice it to say this is a hilarious and surprisingly emotional dark comedy starring Dylan O’Brien about an identical twin who goes to a support group for twins who have lost their siblings and meets another grieving twin played by writer/director James Sweeney. The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2025 and was one of the highlights of the fest. Give it a whirl.

The Rip

“The Rip” (Credit: Netflix)

Netflix – Jan. 16

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunite in front of the camera for “The Rip,” a new Netflix original thriller about a group of Miami cops who find a stash house filled with millions of dollars. Lines are crossed and loyalty is put to the test, with an ensemble that also includes Steven Yeun, Teyona Taylor, Sasha Calle and Kyle Chandler. Joe Carnahan, the filmmaker behind “The Grey” and “Smokin’ Aces,” wrote and directed the film.

Mel Brooks: The 99-Year-Old Man

Mel Brooks (Credit: Getty Images)

HBO Max – Jan. 22 and Jan. 23

Mel Brooks’ life story is so epic it cannot be contained in a single film. The two-part documentary “Mel Brooks: The 99-Year-Old Man” premieres on HBO Max at the end of January on a two-night event, from directors Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfilglio. Described as “an expansive yet intimate look at one of comedy’s most hilarious and influential minds,” the film features interviews with Brooks’ children and others as it chronicles his life, career and monumental impact on the world of comedy.

The Smashing Machine

Dwayne Johnson in “The Smashing Machine” (A24)

HBO Max – Jan. 23

Dwayne Johnson’s big dramatic turn stumbled at the box office, but could it find legs once it hits streaming? “The Smashing Machine” is based on the life and career of former amateur wrestler and MMA fighter Mark Kerr, who struggles with drug addiction and a difficult romantic relationship all while trying to get his career on track. Emily Blunt stars alongside Johnson, while the film marks the solo directorial debut of Benny Safdie, who alongside his brother Josh made “Uncut Gems” and “Good Time.”

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Rose Byrne in “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” (A24)

HBO Max – Jan. 30

The film that’s likely to get Rose Byrne an Oscar nom hits HBO Max just in time for the nominations. “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” is a searing portrait of motherhood, with Byrne playing a woman caring for her baby who’s suffering from a pediatric eating disorder all the while her life around her begins to crumble. Writer/director Mary Bronstein takes the film to surprising places, as it tackles the stress and loneliness of motherhood with stark candor.

Blazing Saddles

Warner Bros.

HBO Max – Jan. 1

Alongside the documentary about his life, three iconic Mel Brooks films are also streaming on HBO Max all month long. The first is 1974’s “Blazing Saddles,” his send-up of the Western genre starring Gene Wilder and Cleavon Little. The film blazed a trail (no pun intended) for the comedy genre as a whole, and was shocking at the time for its depiction of race relations.

History of the World: Part 1

“History of the World, Part 1” (20th Century Studios)

HBO Max – Jan. 1

Next up in the Mel Brooks filmography is 1981’s “History of the World: Part 1,” a riotous send-up of Hollywood epics that traverses everything from sword-and-sandal movies to costume dramas to Biblical epics. Brooks himself stars alongside Dom Deluise, Madeline Kahn and Cloris Leachman.

Spaceballs

MGM/UA

HBO Max – Jan. 1

And last but not least, there’s “Spaceballs,” the iconic 1987 “Star Wars” parody starring Brooks, Bill Pullman, Rick Moranis and John Candy. Ask any Millennial and they’re likely to tell you this one held as much of a place in their heart as “Star Wars” did, as Brooks made light of George Lucas’ sci-fi spectacle with laughs galore.

The Twilight Franchise

Summit Entertainment

HBO Max – Jan. 1

The entire “Twilight” franchise arrives on HBO Max this month, offering the perfect opportunity to revisit one of the biggest cultural phenomena of the century thus far. Catherine Hardwicke’s first film set the course for this supernatural romance, but Bill Condon’s franchise-capping “Breaking Dawn – Part 2” is a particular kind of bonkers that’s fun for even the most casual of fans.

While We’re Young

Ben Stiller and Naomi Watts in “While We’re Young” (A24)

HBO Max – Jan. 1

A somewhat forgotten film from Noah Baumbach’s post-”Frances Ha” era, “While We’re Young” is a delightful treatise on getting older. Ben Stiller and Naomi Watts play a New York City couple in their 40s who strikes up a friendship with a couple in their 20s, played by Adam Driver and Amanda Seyfried. Hilarity and a hefty amount of heart ensues.

Fargo

“Fargo” (Gramercy Pictures)

HBO Max – Jan. 1

One of the best movies ever made, period. The Coen Brothers’ “Fargo” is a pitch black crime comedy about a kidnapping gone wrong in Minneapolis. Frances McDormand turns in a stirring performance as one of the best heroines ever to grace the silver screen, good-hearted police chief Marge Gunderson who’s just trying to get to the bottom of this increasingly complicated crime. Often imitated, never replicated.

John Wick 1-3

“John Wick” (Summit Entertainment)

HBO Max – Jan. 1

If action is more your speed, the first three “John Wick” movies hit HBO Max this month. The first film kind of came out of nowhere with an incredibly simple yet effective premise: Keanu Reeves is a grieving widower and ex-hitman whose dog – a gift from his dead wife – is killed by intruders. So he decides to hunt them down and make them pay. The mythology gets more expansive and complicated in the sequels, all directed by Chad Stahelski, but the action never misses.

Ford v. Ferrari

“Ford v Ferrari” (20th Century Fox)

Netflix – Jan. 1

The Dad Movie-est Dad Movie to ever Dad Movie, “Ford v. Ferrari” is a blast. Christian Bale and Matt Damon star in the true story of Ford’s quest to build a racecar that could rival Ferrari in time for the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race. Cultures clash between Bale and Damon’s characters – Bale is a headstrong driver and Damon is a headstrong designer. James Mangold of “Logan” and “A Complete Unknown” fame directs, and this thing hums.

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call

Sony

Netflix – Jan. 1

Unfairly maligned upon release, 2016’s “Ghostbusters” (now retitled “Ghostbusters: Answer the Call”) is an extremely funny good time. It’s best to think of this less as a remake or reboot, but as its own thing — the next comedy from director Paul Feig and star Melissa McCarthy, who together had one of the best comedy runs with “Bridesmaids,” “The Heat” and “Spy.” The chemistry between McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones is terrific, and Chris Hemsworth has a scene-stealing turn as the Ghostbusters’ secretary.

Pitch Perfect

Anna Kendrick in “Pitch Perfect” (Credit: Universal Pictures)

Netflix – Jan. 1

It doesn’t get more “feel good movie” than “Pitch Perfect.” The 2012 comedy stars Anna Kendrick as a college student who joins an a capella group and becomes enmeshed in the high-stakes world of competitive a capella. The soundtrack is great, Rebel Wilson is hilarious and the structure of the film mirrors that of the best sports movies, building to one final performance where it’s all on the line.

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Disney

Hulu – Jan. 1

Another Coens classic on this list is “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” and with Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” hitting theaters in 2026, it’s a great time to revisit this larger-than-life musical epic that was loosely inspired by Homer’s epic poem. The film stars George Clooney as the Odysseus stand-in, a convict who escapes with two fellow fugitives (played by Tim Blake Nelson and John Turturro) and runs amok in 1937 rural Mississippi. The soundtrack is so good that it won the Grammy for Album of the Year, and Roger Deakins’ cinematography is among his best.

The Abyss

20th Century

Hulu – Jan. 1

As James Cameron’s epic “Avatar: Fire and Ash” rules the box office, revisit his 1989 sci-fi film “The Abyss,” now remastered and on Hulu. The story follows an American search and recovery team working to recover a sunken submarine before the Russians can get to it, only to encounter alien life deep beneath the ocean’s surface. Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Michael Biehn star.

Licorice Pizza

MGM

Netflix – Jan. 15

Before Paul Thomas Anderson made “One Battle After Another,” he turned in one of his loosest and most fun films, 2021’s coming-of-age tale “Licorice Pizza.” This shaggy hangout movie stars Cooper Hoffman as a teen actor who strikes up a relationship with a young woman (Alana Haim) in 1973 Los Angeles, with peripheral characters played by Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie, Sean Penn and Tom Waits. While not as hard-hitting as some of his other efforts, “Licorice Pizza” captures the essence and freedom of youth in striking detail.