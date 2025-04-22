‘Heartstopper’ to End With a Movie After 3 Seasons on Netflix

All good things must come to an end — including “Heartstopper,” which will wrap up Nick and Charlie’s love story with a movie entry after three seasons on Netflix.

The film will be written by series creator Alice Oseman and will star Kit Connor and Joe Locke, the streamer announced on Tuesday. It is set to begin filming this summer with director Wash Westmoreland.

“I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the ‘Heartstopper’ story,” Oseman said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of ‘Heartstopper’ for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion.”

An adaptation of the author’s upcoming sixth and final “Heartstopper” graphic novel, Netflix teased of the film: “After Season 3, the couple is inseparable. But, with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, Nick and Charlie’s friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on.”

Oseman will also serve as an executive producer, along with Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Euros Lyn, Locke and Connor. Additional casting will be announced in the future.

The coming-of-age series premiered in April 2022 and also stars William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Rhea Norwood, Leila Khan and Sebastian Croft.

All three seasons of “Heartstopper” are available to stream on Netflix.