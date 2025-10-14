Netflix Teams With Spotify in Major Video Podcast Push, Will Stream Bill Simmons and Other Ringer Shows

Netflix is bringing some of Spotify Studios and The Ringer’s top video podcasts focused on sports, culture, lifestyle and true crime to its platform.

The partnership is designed to complement the streamer’s existing programming and find new audiences and wider distribution for the shows, which include:

The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Zach Lowe Show

The McShay Show

Fairway Rollin’

The Mismatch

The Ringer F1 Show

The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Ringer NFL Show

The Ringer NBA Show

The Rewatchables

The Big Picture

The Dave Chang Show

The Recipe Club

Dissect

Conspiracy Theories

Serial Killers

The initial curated selection of video podcasts will be available in the U.S. in early 2026, with other markets to follow.

The push to add video podcasts to its platform comes as the streamer has been looking to diversity itself and better compete with YouTube for viewers and creator talent. In addition to podcasts, Netflix has been scaling its mobile gaming offering and is planning to open physical retail locations, dubbed Netflix House, starting next month.

“At Netflix, we’re always looking for new ways to entertain our members, wherever and however they want to watch,” Netflix’s vice president of content licensing and programming strategy Lauren Smith said in a statement. “As video podcasts continue to grow in popularity, our partnership with Spotify allows us to bring full video versions of these top shows to both Netflix and Spotify audiences. From pop culture and lifestyle to true crime and sports, this curated selection of video podcasts adds fresh voices and new perspectives to Netflix, making our entertainment lineup more exciting than ever.”

According to a study by Cumulus Media, 72% of podcast listeners said they prefer shows with video. During its second quarter earnings call in July, Spotify executives revealed that over 350 million of its nearly 700 million users have streamed a video podcast on its platform, a 65% increase year-over-year.

“This partnership marks a new chapter for podcasting,” Spotify vice president and head of podcasts Roman Wasenmüller said. “Together with Netflix, we’re expanding discovery, helping creators reach new audiences and giving fans around the world the chance to experience the stories they love and uncover favorites they never expected. This offers more choice to creators and unlocks a completely new distribution opportunity.”