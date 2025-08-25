Netflix Sets Winter Openings for Dallas and Philadelphia Live Experience Locations | Video

Netflix will soon be opening its doors for its first two Netflix House locations. The King of Prussia venue near Philadelphia is set to open on Nov. 12, while the one in Dallas will be operational on Dec. 11, the streamer announced on Monday.

Both permanent live event spaces will be followed by a third location in Las Vegas later in 2027. Notably, the new press release also adds “KPop Demon Hunters” activities into the mix, now that it’s also a box office hit.

“Finally, a place where the Netflix story you can’t get enough of becomes something real that you can play, shop and taste. This is fandom coming to life, where you can actually step inside the worlds you’ve been watching and loving for years — whether going on an epic adventure with the Straw Hats, taking a journey into Hawkins, Indiana, or grabbing a cocktail inspired by your latest obsession,” Netflix’s chief marketing officer Marian Lee said in a statement. “With fresh experiences dropping regularly, there’s always a new reason to come back. We are thrilled to welcome our new neighbors in Philadelphia, Dallas and Las Vegas to explore Netflix in a whole new light, enhanced by the unique charm and culture of each city.”

The King of Prussia Mall location will house “Wednesday” and “One Piece” activations, as well as virtual reality games for “Stranger Things,” “Squid Game” and “Rebel Moon” and mini-golf with holes based on “Bridgerton,” “Is It Cake” and WWE. Dallas, meanwhile, will see “Squid Game” and “Stranger Things” activations, as well as a physical arcade with games inspired by “Sakamoto Days,” “Floor Is Lava,” “Love Is Blind,” “Army of the Dead” and “Big Mouth.”

Both venues are free to enter and will also feature food from Netflix Bites. Ticket pre-sales begin on Oct. 17 for Philadelphia and Nov. 18 for Dallas.