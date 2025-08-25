Netflix to Release ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Sing-Along Version

A sing-along version of “KPop Demon Hunters” is officially coming to Netflix on Monday, Aug. 25.

The release of the “KPop Demon Hunters Sing-Along” on the streamer follows the Netflix-hosted “KPop Demon Hunters A Sing-Along Event,” a one-weekend-only, limited theatrical screening event in 2,180 theaters in the U.S., Canada, U.K./Ireland and Australia/New Zealand with over 1,300 sold-out screenings across the U.S. and Canada. At the NYC event, cast members Rei Ami and Kevin Woo popped up and led a sing-along to “How It’s Done,” the film’s intro song.

The animated movie grossed $18-20 million over the Aug. 22-24 weekend.

FOR THE FANS!



KPOP DEMON HUNTERS SING-ALONG is coming to Netflix TONIGHT at midnight PT. pic.twitter.com/Rr4QLj6DwC — Netflix (@netflix) August 24, 2025

Along with “How It’s Done,” Woo also sang “Soda Pop” from the hit film. Other events that took place as part of the fan weekend included a sunrise lighting ceremony at the Empire State Building with stars Arden Cho, May Hong and Ami.

The film follows the adventures of the K-pop band HUNTR/X who use their hidden talents as demon hunters “to protect their fans from ever-present supernatural danger. Together, they must face their biggest threat — an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise,” per the show’s logline.

Chris Appelhans, the movie’s co-writer, told the New York Post at the Saturday ceremony, “Animation is a truly collaborative medium, and it’s their voices, literally, their voices, that have brought Rumi and Mira and Zoey to life and put these songs on top of the charts.”

“I’m so grateful for the fans and for these wonderful, talented women who made this movie such a beacon of connection and joy in the last few months,” he added. “I think it’s really awesome to have a symbol like the Empire State Building lit golden, just to kind of bring everybody in the city together and have a moment with music connecting us all, because it does do that. And really, really happy and proud that the movies sort of played on most of that.”

The movie has been compared to Disney’s “Frozen” in terms of unexpected success. It was the first Netflix original film to top its previous viewing peak in its sixth week and was in the top 10 of all countries. Since its June 20 debut, “KPop Demon Hunters” has gone between the top two spots on Netflix’s most-watched movies list, taking second place to “The Old Guard 2,” “Happy Gilmore 2” and, more recently, “My Oxford Year.”

“KPop Demon Hunters Sing-Along” drops on Netflix midnight PT on Aug. 25.