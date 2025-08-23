‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Stars Surprise Fans by Singing Movie’s Songs on NYC Tour Bus | Video

“KPop Demon Hunters” fans were in for a major surprise Saturday when cast members Rei Ami and Kevin Woo popped up in NYC and led a sing-along to “How It’s Done,” the intro song to the Netflix hit. The surprise performance was part of a series of “K-Pop Demon Hunters Golden Weekend” events.

The movie, which debuted on the streamer in June, was recently released in sing-along format in theaters around the city.

WHO'S THE BADDEST THEM HELLO



Rei Ami and Kevin Woo from KPop Demon Hunters leading NYC in a singalong to How It's Done 😭 pic.twitter.com/SWmLaLHcmd — Netflix (@netflix) August 23, 2025

The film follows the adventures of the K-pop band HUNTR/X who use their hidden talents as demon hunters “to protect their fans from ever-present supernatural danger. Together, they must face their biggest threat — an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise,” per the show’s logline.

Along with “How It’s Done,” Woo also sang “Soda Pop.”

Other events that took place as part of the fan weekend included a sunrise lighting ceremony at the Empire State Building with stars Arden Cho, May Hong and Ami.

KEVIN WOO SINGING SODA POP IN NYC 🫧 pic.twitter.com/ioArTzt5Ir — Netflix (@netflix) August 23, 2025

Chris Appelhans, the movie’s co-writer, told the New York Post at the Saturday ceremony, “Animation is a truly collaborative medium, and it’s their voices, literally, their voices, that have brought Rumi and Mira and Zoey to life and put these songs on top of the charts.”

“I’m so grateful for the fans and for these wonderful, talented women who made this movie such a beacon of connection and joy in the last few months,” he added. “I think it’s really awesome to have a symbol like the Empire State Building lit golden, just to kind of bring everybody in the city together and have a moment with music connecting us all, because it does do that. And really, really happy and proud that the movies sort of played on most of that.”

Since its June 20 debut, “KPop Demon Hunters” has gone between the top two spots on Netflix’s most-watched movies list, taking second place to “The Old Guard 2,” “Happy Gilmore 2” and, more recently, “My Oxford Year.”

You can watch both videos of the performances in the clips above.