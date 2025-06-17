Netflix House Sets Opening for Immersive Experiences in Dallas, King of Prussia

Netflix House has unveiled new details about the upcoming experiences at its King of Prussia Mall and Galleria Dallas locations, which are set to open in late 2025. A third location will also open on the Las Vegas Strip in 2027, the streamer announced on Tuesday

Spanning over 100,000 square feet, Netflix House will offer shopping, dining and immersive story-driven experiences for the streamer’s most popular shows and movies — including “Wednesday,” “Squid Game,” “One Piece,” “Stranger Things” and the “Knives Out” franchise.

The Pennsylvania location will feature “Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts,” a school carnival that turns into a twisted tour through the macabre; “One Piece: Quest for the Devil Fruit,” a high-stakes race that will see players dodge infamous villains and escape the marines; and virtual reality games that will allow players to be the main character inside the worlds of its shows.

Customers can also play Top 9 mini golf, which is inspired by fan-favorite stories and will have a “high tech twist” that unlocks interactive gameplay; and the Tudum Theater, where they can catch Netflix shows, movies and fan events on the big screen with friends, as well as trivia nights, dine-ins and special talent appearances.

Meanwhile, the Galleria Dallas location will offer “Stranger Things: Escape The Dark,” an immersive experience into the ruins of Hawkins to find three missing townspeople; “Squid Game: Survive the Trials,” which will allow people to play the show’s games, face off against the Front Man and betray their friends for a chance to win it all; and Netflix RePLAY, which will be packed with physical challenges, immersive story rooms and retro-style games where you can take on your friends, or play as a team.

Both locations’ spaces will have unique elements and local flair inspired by each city, such as sculptures and murals of beloved Netflix characters by local artists.

Netflix House will also include the casual restaurant Netflix Bites, which will offer food and craft cocktails playing on popular stories and characters, as well as a shop featuring exclusive merchandise. Experiences, offerings and programming will be updated regularly.

Netflix House concept art for Philadelpha location

“This is fandom coming to life, where you can actually step inside the worlds you’ve been watching and loving for years – whether going on an epic adventure with the Straw Hats, taking a journey into Hawkins, Indiana, or grabbing a cocktail inspired by your latest obsession,” Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome our new neighbors in Philadelphia, Dallas and Las Vegas to explore Netflix in a whole new light, enhanced by the unique charm and culture of each city.”

Netflix House comes as the streamer has launched over 40 unique live experiences to date, reaching 10 million fans across 450 openings in 300 cities around the world. Those include “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience,” “Bridgerton Candle Light Experience,” “Stranger Things: The Experience,” “Stranger Things: The First Shadow,” “Squid Game: The Experience” and “The Perfect Bite.”

Netflix House is currently hiring, with 20 available job listings across Pennsylvania and Dallas.