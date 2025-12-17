Netflix Partners With Barstool Sports to Bring 3 Video Podcasts to Streamer

As Netflix expands it commitment to video podcasts, the streamer has inked a multiyear partnership with Barstool Sports to bring video versions of three sports podcasts to the streamer.

Beginning in early 2026, Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take,” “The Ryen Russillo Show” and “Spittin Chiclets” will head to Netflix, where subscribers can watch both select library episodes as well as new episodes. The deal will begin in the U.S. in early 2026, and will expand further.

While Netflix gains the exclusive video rights to the podcasts, the audio version of each podcast will remain widely available anywhere fans listen to podcasts.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Barstool Sports and bring their top video podcasts to Netflix,” Netflix VP of content licensing and programming strategy Lauren Smith said. “This partnership broadens how our members connect with Barstool’s leading sports voices and delivers exactly what our members crave: unfiltered commentary, sharp takes, and undeniable humor. We look forward to giving fans another exciting way to engage with the conversations they love on Netflix.”

“We’re excited to partner with Netflix and hopefully bring new audiences to each platform,” Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said.

The new partnership comes amid the streamer’s recent deals with both Spotify and iHeartMedia, which will bring the video version of the podcasts to the streamer.

“Pardon My Take,” which Barstool touts as its top-ranked sports podcast, is hosted by Big Cat and PFT Commenter and blends sharp sports commentary with fan-favorite segments. Host Ryen Russillo brings his acclaimed sports analysis and conversations to “The Ryen Russillo Show” as he welcomes on some of the most compelling voices in sports today.

Ryan Whitney, Paul Bissonnette and Rear Admiral host “Spittin’ Chiclets,” which sees the trio break down the latest across the NHL as well as share their pop-culture insights.