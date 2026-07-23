Imax Rides ‘Michael’ and ‘Mario’ to $103 Million Quarterly Revenue

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The premium format company’s box office grosses just surpassed the $281 million grossed in the second quarter of 2025

Imax remains on pace for a company record $1.4 billion in global grosses in 2026

The latest quarterly report does not include grosses for “The Odyssey,” which made $52 million on Imax screens in its opening weekend

Thanks to spring hits “Michael” and “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” Imax turned in another strong second quarter with $103 million in quarterly revenue — up 12% year-over-year — off of $285 million in global box office grosses.

The company reported earnings of 27 cents per share, just below Wall Street consensus projections of 28 cents. Imax also noted that it remains on course for a $1.4 billion global box office total for the year, which would be a company record, along with meeting its goal of at least 160 new auditoriums installed as it added 38 screens to its global network this quarter.

“We are very pleased with our strong results for the second quarter — in which we handily beat consensus estimates across key financial metrics — and look forward to building on our momentum to deliver global box office growth, network expansion worldwide, new opportunities for our brand and continued value for our shareholders,” said CEO Rich Gelfond, who also noted the mammoth success of Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.”

The second quarter earnings do not include the $52 million in global Imax grosses earned by Universal’s “The Odyssey” this past weekend, with Imax reporting another $60 million in presales for future screenings through early September. Other films set to screen on Imax in the third quarter include the Warner Bros. dinosaur thriller “The End of Oak Street” and Sony’s Zach Cregger adaptation of the video game horror series “Resident Evil.”

That leads into a fourth quarter that includes Paramount’s “Street Fighter,” the Toho Japanese blockbuster “Godzilla Minus Zero,” Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” and to close out the year, Warner Bros./Legendary’s “Dune: Part Three.”

“’The Odyssey’ has the potential to impact our business in many ways that are clear — and many ways we can’t yet predict, as its success on our platform reverberates across the creative community, and throughout the entertainment landscape,” Gelfond said. “In the near-term, the film gives us excellent momentum as we enter the second half of the year, with a strong slate that culminates with ‘Dune: Part Three,’ which was also shot with Imax film cameras and will be presented in Imax 70mm film.”