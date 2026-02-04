New Disney CEO Assures AI Will Not Replace Human Creativity, but It Will Be ‘Embraced’ | Video

New Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro promised artificial intelligence will not replace human creativity at the Walt Disney Company, but noted that the technology has already been embraced by its employees.

D’Amaro, who was announced as Bob Iger’s successor on Tuesday, touched on the topic of AI during his appearance on “ABC World News Tonight With David Muir,” where he advocated for human-made content while also acknowledging a need to embrace ever-evolving technology.

“The reason this company is so special is because of how creative we are, and the human beings that are generating that creativity,” D’Amaro said. “In my mind, that never gets replaced.”

That being said, D’Amaro stated that the age of artificial intelligence “is here,” and shared how the company has embraced it.

“You’re seeing it supercharge these creatives in amazing ways,” he continued. “And they have embraced artificial intelligence. If you were to walk over to their studios today and see them using AI … This is when the Walt Disney Company thrives, when technology intersects with brilliant people and creativity, and we’re in that moment right now.”

Disney confirmed on Tuesday that D’Amaro, the Disney Experiences chairman, would succeed Iger as the entertainment giant’s next CEO. He will officially step into his position on March 18, with Iger continuing to serve as Senior Advisor and a member of the Disney Board until his retirement from the company on Dec. 31, 2026.

In fact, it was D’Amaro’s openness about AI that lead him to be selected as Disney’s next CEO, Iger told Muir.

“One of the reasons Josh was chosen for this position is, I’ve observed him over the years … as someone that views technology as an opportunity and not a threat,” Iger said. “I believe that is critical because, when you look at the history of human beings, no generation of human beings has ever been able to stand in the way of technological advance. It happens.” Watch D’Amaro and Iger’s interview below.

The Walt Disney Company has named Josh D'Amaro as its new CEO, succeeding Bob Iger after nearly two decades of leadership. @DavidMuir sits down with D'Amaro and Iger to discuss Disney's future – including streaming, embracing AI, and the company's legacy. https://t.co/8c4voefB9O pic.twitter.com/VMv8KMw2YQ — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) February 4, 2026

D’Amaro and Iger’s comments about AI come nearly two months after Disney struck a licensing deal with OpenAI to invest $1 billion into the tech company and bring its array of characters to Sora.

“The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence marks an important moment for our industry, and through this collaboration with OpenAI we will thoughtfully and responsibly extend the reach of our storytelling through generative AI, while respecting and protecting creators and their works,” Iger noted at the time. “Bringing together Disney’s iconic stories and characters with OpenAI’s groundbreaking technology puts imagination and creativity directly into the hands of Disney fans in ways we’ve never seen before, giving them richer and more personal ways to connect with the Disney characters and stories they love.”

“ABC World News Tonight With David Muir” airs every day at 6:30 p.m. ET.